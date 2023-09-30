Banca Popolare di Sondrio, the Committee for the Autonomy and Independence of the institution rejects the Unipol operation

New episode in the story that saw Unipol “raise” 10% on the market in 24 hours of Banca Popolare di Sondrio and end up holding a share of around 20% of the Lombardy credit institution. A figure similar to that owned by Bper Banca. Hence the idea, not too far-fetched, that we could then proceed with an aggregation between the two subjects. Affaritaliani.it had immediately warned that the resistance of the workers and account holders of Sondrio would be strenuous, because it is an institution that is deeply rooted in the territory and not at all inclined to be swallowed up by a larger and more widespread one. For this reason, the Committee for Autonomy and Independence of the Banca Popolare di Sondrio has decided to make its position public “in relation to the press news communicating the authorization obtained from a significant shareholder to bring his share of the shareholding in the capital of BPS from 9.5% up to the 20% limit, which was done quickly and therefore apparently prepared for some time with purchase methods outside the market and manifestly without respect for the protection needs of small shareholders” with a letter.

“The Committee – we read in the letter – is not hostile to the growth of an important member to this extent even if it considers with concern the methods with which it was carried out. Unipol falls into the large category of cooperative companies and has repeatedly declared that it want to respect the autonomy and independence of BPS and its principles of respect for all shareholders in the tradition of BPS territorial bank. Unipol declared that the objectives of its capital strengthening would be to consolidate the partnership in the BancaAssicurazione branch already in place for some time and to add stability to the shareholder base. The Committee trusts that Unipol agrees on the need to preserve the identity of a very profitable Bank, very well managed, and with a unique management and business model, the value of which would be largely lost if it were incorporated into reality with completely different histories and management models”.

“The Committee – continues the note – considers the objectives set out by Unipol to be positive but is concerned that this operation is preliminary to bank aggregation operations as some of the press has interpreted. For this reason we remember article 2 of the BPS Statute after the transformation into a SpA in which it is stated: “The company’s object is the collection of savings and the exercise of credit, in their various forms”, a principle that many banks are no longer able to declare and honor. Another fundamental principle of article 2 of the Statute is the following: “The company, in pursuing the objective of creating value in a medium-long term horizon, takes particular into consideration, in harmony with the tradition of popular credit , the needs of families, small and medium-sized businesses, cooperatives and public and private bodies, paying particular attention to the territories served, starting from those of origin of Valtellina and Valchiavenna. It also aims to implement any appropriate initiative aimed at spreading and encouraging savings, value protected by the Italian Constitution”. Even these principles, to which BPS remained closely linked even after its transformation into a joint-stock company, are no longer present in the actions of the majority of Italian banks”.

“The minor members – concludes the letter – who do not pursue objectives of further aggregations, which today we can also define as scientifically senseless, and who consider the principles of art. 2 of the Statute to be of their own interest, must therefore organize themselves with determination and in larger numbers consistent for their defense.Hence the recommendation of Committee and its commitment is to solicit, alongside the presence of the financial component in the share capital (investment funds) and the major shareholder component, with the risk of further senseless banking aggregations, also the strengthening of a third significant component of the share capital which aims to respect the principles of the Statute set out above, in the interest of all shareholders, including minor shareholders, and of the territories where the Bank is present. Our recommendation is addressed above all to the “Together for Popolare” Association, which groups together and already represents 4% of the share capitalso that it increases its presence in the share capital to at least 10% in order to also strengthen the presence in the capital of minor shareholders and private shareholders who want to support autonomy and the independence of the BPS, as well as defending its identity and history.”



