The words of the former AC Milan and Inter striker: “As you take praise, it’s right to also take responsibility”

Mario Balotellion “Vox to BOX” broadcast on TvPlay, spoke again about José Mourinho. After the praise of which day ago, “super Mario” in this circumstance was very hard towards his former coach fresh from the defeat against Genoa: “I say sincerely sometimes he should take responsibility like a man”. These are the first words of Balotelli who then concludes by making things worse: “Just as you take praise, it is right to also take responsibility”.

September 29, 2023 (changed September 29, 2023 | 10:05)

