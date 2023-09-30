At 8am on Saturday voting began in the run-off to elect the next president of the Maldives, the archipelago in the Indian Ocean where voting took place in the first round on 9 September. The two candidates with the most votes were Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (39 percent) and Mohamed Muizzu (46 percent). The polls will close at 5pm (2pm Italian time), the citizens with the right to vote are just over 282 thousand. The most significant political fact of this ballot is the clear division of the two candidates in foreign policy. Muizzu, of the right-wing conservative National People’s Congress party, has explicitly promised that if elected the country would increase its ties with China, moving away from traditional Indian influence. On the contrary, Solih, from the centre-right party, said he wanted to strengthen relations with India.