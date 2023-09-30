After last Sunday’s crash in India, Pecco Bagnaia returned to savor the joy of the podium in the Sprint of the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix. The reigning world champion started from the front row, but in the short race things didn’t go as he would have hoped: his Ducati didn’t offer him the right grip at the rear to try to follow his rival in the title race Jorge Martin and Brad Binder’s KTM.

Therefore, the Piedmontese found himself fourth, battling with the other KTM, that of his friend Jack Miller, and could do nothing but try to limit the damage. With third place he partly succeeded, even if now his advantage over the Prima Pramac Racing rider has been reduced to just 8 points and his Desmosedici GP almost seems like a “short blanket”: the braking problems of the last ones have been resolved races, new ones emerged at the rear. Pecco therefore wants to try to clarify things in view of tomorrow’s race.

“I expected to have more grip after this morning. With a tire that had 20 laps on it I managed to do 1’44″9, so I expected to be faster, but I struggled quite a bit from the first lap. I couldn’t push as much as I would have liked, every time I tried the rear slipped away, so I had to try to limit the damage and do my best,” Bagnaia told Sky Sport MotoGP.

“A good fight came out with Miller and I enjoyed that moment. It was tough to pass him as always, because he brakes very hard and then manages to stop well, so he also has a good starting point when exiting corners. But he was fun and once I passed I knew I would have more. So, it was enough to push the first half of the track to open a small gap. We have to work for tomorrow, we need to understand what happened today, because I certainly wasn’t expecting such a difficulty in acceleration,” he added.

The way things went, it was reasonable to expect Bagnaia to be rather angry in the usual interviews, but in reality he seemed calmer than expected: “I’m calm because I know that there’s something that hasn’t worked as it should have. in these situations you always have to try to do your best and we did, and I wouldn’t have been able to do more than that. If I had had a chance and I had wasted it, I would certainly have been more upset. After a weekend like that of It was still important for India to finish in front, so it’s a positive start, but we need to understand what didn’t work today: we’ve been going strong all weekend, but this was the most difficult session.”

Then he continued: “I started with the awareness of having a certain package and therefore being able to exploit it, but the first two or three laps I just couldn’t. Then I looked for a solution, trying to do more pick-ups and braking harder from straight. This way I was able to go a bit better, but we know how important grip is, especially when opening the throttle for the first time, and I wouldn’t have expected to find myself in this situation today.”

Compared to 12 months ago the perspective has completely reversed in the World Championship, because last year he was chasing Fabio Quartararo, but this year he is the one who has been in the crosshairs. According to Pecco, however, the approach does not change too much.

“Last year we recovered 91 points, while this year we would have liked to go to +91. Little changes from this point of view in the mental approach to the weekend, because I always want to do my best. We have never fallen into the trap of having to manage. In fact, sometimes maybe I even made a mistake in not doing it, but mentally it doesn’t change me that much. There are still 13 races to go, so it’s still very long”, he concluded.

