The continuation of The Gypsy Bride is the platform’s big bet for the month of October, and it has a new trailer.

At Atresplayer they are clear that they want to take the platform to the big leagues, which implies that original content has to be their spearhead and main workhorse. Weeks ago, we told you that Atresmedia has great plans to achieve that goal, and The purple network It is one of his first big bets.

After the success of The Gypsy Bride, Atresplayer once again relies on the bibliography of Carmen Mola to bring its continuation to audiovisual. Paco Cabezas He is again at the helm of The Purple Network, which will also recover a good part of the cast.

Nerea Barros, Ginés García Millán, Ignacio Montes, Mona Martínez, Lucía Martín Abello, Vicente Romero, Francesc Garrido, Carlos Cabra, Roberto Álamo and Carmen Prada They form the main cast of the new Atresplayer series.

Jose Rodriguez and Antonio Santos Mercer return as screenwriters to adapt Carmen Mola’s novel, this time accompanied by Carmen Jiménez and Daniel Sánchez Arranz.

The purple network is revealed in October at Atresplayer

The trailer for The Purple Network – which you can find below – allows us to see the promising tone of this continuation of The Gypsy Bride that will see Elena Blanco (Nerea Barros) and her team confront an entire criminal network that affects the highest spheres of politics. Let’s see the synopsis:

“Inspector Elena Blanco has discovered that her son Lucas is alive, but belongs to the sinister Purple Network, which Vistas told her about before its dramatic outcome. Six months have passed and the inspector hides from her team that her son is among them; only Mariajo, his faithful confidant, knows the truth.

The BAC has been penalized by the outcome of the Macaya case, being transferred to another ship and the only thing they can do is pull on that thread that Vistas left them, a network that is hidden in the depths of the internet.

Kidnapped children, minors without a future, trafficking in women… the merchandise is negotiated, spectators pay and even bids are made for the victims’ outcomes. The BAC will suffer the consequences of poking around where it shouldn’t. “The team will not be the same again, everyone will take risks, but they can lose too much by getting into the deep net.”

Atresplayer Premium debuts The Purple Network in its catalog next October 8th. Will it manage to repeat the success of its predecessor series?