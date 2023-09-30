Once upon a time it was the Lady who took inspiration from the Goddess model, now in Bergamo they have registered the second team in C as in Turin

Atalanta-Juventus will face two young players who are pioneers of a new way of thinking about football in Italy. Both born in 2003: on one side Scalvini, on the other Miretti. They are the result of the work of the entire youth sector, with some distinctions that could hide the evolution of some choices made by the clubs during the planning phase. If in Turin over the last decade they have tried to review some internal dynamics to start building the young people of the future at home, taking inspiration from the tradition of the Goddess, in Bergamo last summer they decided to follow in the footsteps of the Old Lady who since 2018 offers an intermediate stage to its kids on the launch pad into professional football: the second team, the Under 23s, which plays in the Serie C championship.