They may not be well known, but the Tempest War will surprise you.

The Tempest War wireless headphones incorporate a 40 mAh battery

Join the conversation

If you are looking for wireless headphones that are very cheap and have a futuristic design, then you may be interested in the Tempest War. They usually have a recommended price of 26.99 euros when they are not on sale, but now they have a 40% discount on PcComponentes and they can be yours for only 15.98 euros. What a bargain!

The Tempest War wireless headphones have a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 at PcComponentes, which demonstrates the satisfaction of buyers. By the way, we are talking about a limited time offer and we don’t know when it ends, so if you want to get them you better be quick, you will not regret.

Tempest War Wireless Headphones

Get the Tempest War wireless headphones for 15.98 euros at PcComponentes

For 15.98 euros you can have wireless headphones that have been Designed to deliver an immersive sound experience. In addition, they have a built-in microphone that allows you to communicate with your friends during games, and very intuitive touch controls with which you can adjust the volume, change songs or pause playback with a simple touch.

In terms of autonomy, the Tempest War incorporates a long-lasting battery that guarantees up to 4 hours of continuous use. And if you run out, don’t worry, because they charge quickly with the included USB cable. This cable connects to the case that comes in the box.

Tempest War Wireless Headphones

In the sound section, it is worth saying that the Tempest War wireless headphones have spectacular sound, with powerful bass and clear treble. This is very important to improve immersion while playing. But this is not all, weighing only 74 grams you can use them during long gaming sessions.

In short, they are wireless headphones worth buying, especially now that they have an unbeatable price. Finally, it is worth mentioning that they are Compatible with any device that has Bluetooth, such as a tablet, mobile phone, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, among others. When pairing them with your PC, you don’t have to install any drivers, just go to Bluetooth and devices in Windows 11 settings, and click the Add devices button. The pairing process is easy and fast.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.