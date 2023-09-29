Try to consider the well-known names in the videogame world of the early 2000s: you will realize that not that many have survived the passage of time. Inability to evolve the basic idea, lack of funds, lack of support – in the long run – from the players: many justifications and cases can be found. Precisely for this reason, however, the “survivors” appear as much more than tough creatures. They are experiences, stories and characters that have been able to resist and change, which still carve out their own market share today, aware that there will always be a certain audience ready to welcome them. Assassin’s Creedfamous franchise of Ubisoftcertainly falls into this category.

Not that Ubisoft doesn’t also have other famous names – even The Division and Watch Dogs, among others, continue to be talked about – but the Assassin’s Creed saga has trained an entire generation of players, and is perhaps the one most immediately recognizable. Not all video games can boast a protagonist who, against the backdrop of the most varied historical eras, draws a blade from his sleeve to fight evil. This was the idea of ​​the very first one Assassin’s Creed 1, set in the Holy Land, a territory that has always been plagued by feuds, factions and religious wars; okay, we’re generalizing a bit, but the charm of those lands was and continues to be strong, otherwise the references to the series in the long run would have been concentrated elsewhere. Fifteen years later, to celebrate an important name, Ubisoft could only take us back to those places, taking on a perspective that is both conservative and new. So let’s try, in this special, to think about the relationship between Assassin’s Creed 1 and the brand new, now imminent Assassin’s Creed Mirage – which, we remind you, we have already tried for you.

Mirage and the first Assassin’s Creed: story of a single love

Any long-time gamer who has taken a look at the trailers for Assassin’s Creed Mirage will surely have felt, even if only partially, a shiver down their spine. Because it is clear, so evident that it almost seems silly to reiterate it, how tied Mirage is to Assassin’s Creed 1. Atmospheres, mechanics, plays of light, buildings, even certain facial features of the protagonist: everything, absolutely everything seems to harken back to Altair’s very first adventure, set between Jerusalem, Acre and Damascus. Perhaps there is an explanation also from the point of view of development of Mirage: for a long period of time, in the last five years, continuous rumors wanted Ubisoft ready to release, on the occasion of the anniversary, a remake of the very first Assassin’s Creed. Probably this basic idea, in which it is easy to recognize a grain of truth, will then have evolved into a more ambitious project, or rather into a completely new chapter, but in some way linked to Altair. And so here we are returning to those places, with a total insistence on the “old way of playing”.

It’s easy to understand what they have in common Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Assassin’s Creed 1; we limit ourselves to shared considerations based on what we have seen so far, and on the September test offered by Ubisoft. For starters, i places: the titles are set in different centuries, let it be clear – the third crusade of 1191 on the one hand, the Baghdad of the 9th century on the other – and the places also partially change (the aforementioned Jerusalem, Acre and Damascus for Altair, the neighborhoods of Baghdad and sporadic other areas for Basim). But it is clear that the culture and the entire anthropological context remains more or less the same, equipped with a series of common elements such as to make the comparison immediately concrete. What will change, if anything, will be the degree of realistic reconstruction of the environments, because fifteen years have passed since the first Assassin’s Creed, and the technology evolves. The beating heart of each chapter, however, is the atmosphere: and in this case it is clear that the atmosphere is one of the main elements connecting the series to the past, chosen by Ubisoft to celebrate the anniversary: ​​the logic is that go back to play where it all began.

In common, the first Assassin’s Creed and Mirage also have the renewed focus on a sole protagonist. In Assassin’s Creed 1 Altair stood out, here instead Basim: there are supporting characters, friends, allies, enemies, of course, but they have always been there, the important thing is to associate a face with the cover. Let’s also think about the evolution of recent years, in which a single protagonist was not even so obvious: Origins, Odyssey and the more recent Valhalla had introduced the possibility of changing gender and appearance, to encourage player identification and customization. Legitimate aspects, but which weaken the status of the main character of each narrative, who by ceasing to be the same for everyone also ceases to be comparable to that specific story – of Valhalla, for example, we remember less the appearance and character of Eivor, than that of his friends. Altairhowever, we remember it perfectly, just as we will presumably remember this “unpublished” Basim (later we’ll explain why he’s not entirely an original character).

Finally, a further point in common between the two titles are the game mechanics simple, immediate and perfectly recognisable. Go back to the time of the first Assassin’s Creed for a moment: what could Altair do? He hid, climbed and killed; reduced to the bone, these are the possibilities of the franchise. Then, in fifteen years, everything happened: from pirate ships to customize to an enviable arsenal of firearms in Unity, passing through the open world RPG phase from Origins to Valhalla. Now we’re (almost) back to origins: Basim must hide, fight as little as possible, operate in the shadows, and assassinate enemies stronger than him in almost everything, from resources to combat capabilities. Almost, though: because a few more possibilities, as long as they don’t distort the game philosophy, still favor variety.

Good and evil: the necessary differences

For the moment, let’s continue to think about contextual themes and ideas, since it’s all too obvious Assassin’s Creed Mirage is distant from Assassin’s Creed 1 from a graphic and technical point of view – and thank you, it’s been fifteen years! For the gaming world, which is one of the many mirrors in the room of the technological world, it is equivalent to a century. The most attentive will have noticed that, shot by shot, there are also some beautiful ones differences from the point of view of the main narrative and the protagonists themselves. Think about it for a moment: both games tell of an initiation into the Creed. Altair is struggling with his first, important missions in Jerusalem; We even learn about Basim’s childhood and his reception by the Hidden Ones (but in the future his choices will become more… complicated).

Nevertheless, Altair is not Basim. Both, from a moral point of view, ask themselves questions, which partly coincide and partly not; both begin to understand that the world is more complex than it seems, with overwhelming problems even within the Assassin order itself for Altair. And yet, they are not the same person. From this point of view, if Altair remains a character of impeccable charm, it is perhaps not an exaggeration to admit that Basim is today more multifaceted from a characterization point of view. It is impossible to forget that man appears as the main enemy in Valhalla, and that he has “returned to the present” to fulfill his mission. We’ve already seen Basim act as a real villain, unlike what could ever be said of Altair. And therefore the characters are different, because if we will remember an exemplary character from Assassin’s Creed 1, Mirage will help us, if anything, to better understand the actions, motivations and contextualization of a much more problematic anti-hero. This is an aspect that should not be overlooked, and perhaps Ubisoft has deliberately insisted on choosing Basim as the protagonist of what is to all intents and purposes a remake spirituale of the first adventure.

A “spiritual” remake

The other great gulf between the first and second product consists in the “enhancement” that affects every aspect of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It’s true, we said it: we go back to the origins, we streamline everything, we give up the overwhelming open-world RPG setting. However, cut here and cut there, we still don’t go back to the basics of Assassin’s Creed 1. Let’s take the combat system as an example: it is true that it is better not to fight at all, exactly like in the first chapter, but it is also true that the artificial intelligence has changed drastically, and that Basim has many more possibilities than Altair, between timely parries, sword, moves finals and gadgets of various types. Nothing particularly invasive, we reiterate: but the satisfaction, on the gameplay side, seems undeniable (we will confirm it during the review). Another big difference concerns the linearity obsessive often attributed to the first chapter of the franchise, in which you found yourself carrying out missions that were all the same or strongly similar, always following the same “road”. In Mirage this is obviously not the case, because the very effective investigations of Assassin’s Creed Unity have been reintroduced, with targets to be assassinated along very different paths. There’s no single way to achieve the goal, and there’s no single playstyle that’s encouraged – and it’s a good thing that this is the case. Not to mention the countless secondary missions, which were completely absent in the first Assassin’s Creed.

In short, the point we want to insist on is the following: it is true that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is conceptually and spiritually legato ad Assassin’s Creed 1. This can be seen in so many aspects that it would be difficult to even think otherwise. But for Ubisoft it is also an opportunity to show the public how much things have changed – and for the better – since that very first adventure fifteen years ago. Without upheavals to the open world, without RPG mechanics: simply look at how much the game world has transformed, now very much alive in the neighborhoods of Baghdad; how evolved the gameplay has been, remaining unchanged in philosophy but enriched with many other possibilities that do not betray it, but enhance it; how much more they have to say about the hooded characters, about whom little or nothing is known, who fight for abstract and distant values, armed with a small but lethal hidden blade. Don’t we expect this from Assassin’s Creed? Isn’t this what we wanted from Ubisoft, when we asked for a remake of the first chapter, and instead we find ourselves with something even better: a new chapter designed based on the first adventure in the company of Altair?

Act in the shadows to serve the light. This is the creed of the Assassins, this is the philosophy behind a franchise that has dedicated so much attention to History with a capital H, which in turn has now become almost historic. The deepest darkness hides in Baghdad, the “city of the sun”: it will be up to Basim to identify them, as Altair did in his time with the first, very strong cracks within the Order. A common, visible and powerful thread links the two titles; just as many differences exist to remind us how much time has passed since it all began. For the better? Worse? Appointment, then, on October 5th. Because Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming, and for fans (but not only for them) it will be an essential event.