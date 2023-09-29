In view of the imminent launch of Assassin’s Creed MirageUbisoft published a new trailer dedicated to the video game developed by his studio in Bordeaux.

In this action adventure we follow the events of Basim, who from a simple street thief in Baghdad will become a master assassin in the ranks of the Hidden. It is a spin-off dedicated to one of the characters already seen in action in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a much more compact adventure which winks at the first episodes of the series.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage sarà available from October 5th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series.