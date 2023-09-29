Arya Saloka and Luna Maya were recently seen holding hands on stage. Not without reason, they did it because they were paired to read a nomination for a TV award event.

When walking on stage, Luna Maya was seen holding Princess Anne’s husband, both of them then smiled at the audience while spreading smiles.

Arya Saloka at that moment appeared like a model, but now he is not wearing a suit. Princess Anne’s husband looks more macho by wearing baggy clothes in the form of a long jacket

He was also seen wearing a t-shirt covering his neck and baggy trousers. Arya Saloka also appeared to have a mustache and thick beard at that time.

Meanwhile, Luna Maya looked beautiful in a sexy dress with an open top and a high slit at the bottom.

Arya Saloka and Luna Maya also made small talk before reading out the nominations and announcing the winners of the nominations they read out.

Initially, Luna praised Arya’s good looks at that moment. Arya was also fascinated by the beauty of Luna Maya, who was older than her.

Both of them hope to make a film or work together because they have never worked together.

“Bismillah, okay, we’ll talk about it behind the scenes,” said Luna and Arya Saloka agreed.

In contrast to Luna Maya who praised Arya Saloka, netizens actually misfocused on the fact that Princess Anne’s husband’s appearance was not as handsome as when he played Aldebaran in the soap opera Ikatan Cinta.

“Luna is walking with her driver, her aura is getting darker,” wrote a netizen commenting on the upload.

“How come Arya is like that, when he was Aldebaran he was clear,” said a netizen, comparing Arya Saloka when he played Aldebaran with the current one.

“Arya is like Luna,” commented netizens. “Arya Saloka looks like she hasn’t taken a bath yet,” shouted netizens.

Some information regarding Arya Saloka’s profile. The man whose full name is Arya Saloka Yuda Prawira Suryowilogo was born in Bali on June 27 1991.

So far he has been active as an actor and hero in FTV, films and soap operas. His name has soared again since playing Aldebaran in the soap opera Ikatan Cinta.

Unfortunately, because of the soap opera, his household with Princess Anne, which had been built since August 6 2017, is said to have ended.

Arya Saloka was accused of having an affair with his Ikatan Cinta co-star, Amanda Manopo. An intimate video of Arya and Amanda, which is not a soap opera scene, has spread on social media.

Speculation about Arya and Anne separating from their house grew stronger with Anne deleting Saloka’s last name and their intimate photos disappearing from their respective Instagram accounts.

It’s just that until now the puzzle of Arya Saloka and Princess Anne’s household has not been solved.

Not long ago, even Princess Anne, Arya Saloka’s legal wife, indicated that she had separated. Anne looked depressed and also took off her hijab. On his birthday, Arya Saloka was not there with him.