Ferrero launches Kinderini and aims to become leader in the breakfast segment

At the beginning of October Ferrero lancia i Kinder® Kinderini, milk and cocoa shortbread biscuits with small creamy decorations with the unique Kinder® flavour, designed for breakfast. The presentation event will take place from Friday 29 September to Sunday 1 October, in Piazza Gae Aulenti in Portanuova in Milan, where they can be tasted in preview.

Not a simple biscuit, but a product that aims to have a positive impact on the food market breakfast, a moment made of rituals that are repeated morning after morning, which in Italy is worth 6.8 billion euros. Within the segment, growing in value by 12.6%, biscuits, in fact, represent the most important category with 27.6% in value, followed by snacks (22%) and dried fruit (17%). A segmentation that is also reflected in the lifestyles of Italians, who choose to mainly consume to start the day biscotti (95%), spreadable creams (88%) e snacks (86%).

The novelty fits into the biscuit segment which has a value of 1.78 billion euros (net of egg biscuits) and is the category with the greatest growth in the short term (+16.3%). The Ferrero Group in recent years it has also undertaken a path of affirmation in the biscuit segment, which therefore complements its traditional sectors, with the aspiration of competing on the global market. Today Ferrero is the second largest producer of sweet biscuits in the world and continues to invest and affirm its presence in the global market.

With the launch of Kinder® Kinderini in Italy, Ferrero expresses its desire to increase its market share in the biscuit segment, also in Italy, further strengthening its presence in the breakfast market.

The new ones Kinderini they therefore have the ambition to get on the podium of the best-selling references in the biscuit market in Italy, thanks to the unique characteristics of the product: simple recipe, positive perception of Kinder® and the product’s ability to transform the moment of consumption into an engaging experience and always new. An innovation that is the result of the company’s DNA, which has always been devoted to innovation, but with a careful eye on tradition.

I Kinder® Kinderini they are produced in Italy, in the Balvano factory, in the province of Potenza, the same one where they were born Nutella Biscuits: thanks to Ferrero, the small Lucanian center is taking on an increasingly strategic role, transforming itself into a new all-Italian biscuit “hub”. The new biscuits will therefore join the production of Nutella Biscuits and the historic production of Kinder® and Ferrero snacks and will be destined for both the Italian and foreign markets.

The Group has invested over 50 million euros in the creation of the production line, over 7 years have passed from the design drawings to its realization. Once the design phase was completed, the production line, despite its complexity, required coordinated work of only 3 months to be assembled, starting from the entry of the machinery into the factory, up to the implementation of the first production tests. A construction site which involved hundreds of workers. The construction of the production line from scratch confirmed the Ferrero Group’s desire not only to create excellent, increasingly innovative products, but also to consolidate its presence in Italy by creating value for the related industries, for the territory and for the communities in which Opera.

To confirm this, the new line has had an overall employment impact quantifiable in over 120 new entries, hired on seasonal fixed-term contracts, which are added, from this perspective, to the recent staff stabilizations already carried out.

The line entirely dedicated to Kinder® Kinderini, designed and built internally by Ferrero, is spread over two floors and measures approximately 1 km. It is characterized by cutting-edge machinery and the use of the most advanced information technologies in order to best supervise the phases of overlapping the dough, cooking, decoration and packaging. It takes approximately 100 minutes to create each single biscotto Kinder® Kinderini: from the preparation of the dough, to the decoration of the eyes and mouth, up to the insertion into the package.

To create the different expressions with maximum precision and pass rigorous quality controls, several sophisticated “intelligent” vision systems have been installed. Furthermore, during the packaging phase, there is a robotic system that guarantees a wide variety of expressions within each package. The result is a biscuit in perfect balance between tradition and innovation, in full style Ferrero.

