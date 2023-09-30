Loading player

Saint-Tropez, one of the most famous tourist resorts on the French Riviera, has always been frequented by celebrities and very rich people, since the 1950s. In recent years, however, their impact on the city has become increasingly significant and because of them the lives of around 4,000 residents are changing.

Saint-Tropez continues to be one of the tourist destinations most appreciated by millionaires, but recently some luxury multinationals have begun to buy restaurants, hotels and bars in the city, which has therefore begun to respond more and more to the needs of its wealthy tourists and much less to those of the people who normally live there. “Saint-Tropez is turning into the city of LVMH,” summarized Vérane Guérin, a city councilor in the city, speaking to the Guardian.

The French luxury group LVMH – which was born in 1987 from the merger of the fashion brand Louis Vuitton and the luxury wine and spirits company Moët Hennessy – in fact owns the Celine, Dior and Rimowa stores in Saint-Tropez , as well as those of many other luxury brands, including Fendi and Loewe. LVMH also owns two of the most luxurious hotels in the city: the Cheval Blanc and the White 1921. Then there are LVMH restaurants serving its Moët & Chandon champagne, a Dior bar and even an “LV by the Pool” beach club. whose umbrellas and deckchairs are branded Louis Vuitton.

LVMH is owned by French entrepreneur Bernard Arnault, the second richest person in the world after South African billionaire Elon Musk.

According to Guérin, the annual influx of millionaire tourists into the city has changed its social fabric and demographics: real estate prices have grown dramatically, many residents have had to move inland because they can no longer afford to stay, and every day they take the car and go back to the city to work. “These are people who lived here all year round, while the super rich only come here for a few weeks in the summer.”

Guérin explains that there have always been rich people in Saint-Tropez, but now there are so many that there is a risk that soon only them will remain in the city. Furthermore, the type of relationship they establish with the city is another problematic aspect, according to Guérin: «Brigitte Bardot and the other famous actors who followed her were part of the community: you would find them playing bowls in the main square. Now the billionaires don’t interact with us, they stay in their bunkers in Les Parcs or on their superyachts.” Les Parcs is a private, inaccessible and guarded residential area located on a hill overlooking the old city: among the people who own a house in Les Parcs are Arnault himself and several other billionaires.

House prices in Saint-Tropez are among the highest in the world, to the point that, according to Guérin, «even people who might have considered themselves rich before now cannot buy houses in the best areas. 0.1 percent of the world bought everything, and inflated the prices of everything.”

Some restaurants have been accused of accepting reservations only from customers from whom they expect high spending and large tips. The mayor of Saint-Tropez, Sylvie Siri, defined them as “despicable practices” and confirmed to the Nice-Matin newspaper that this is actually something that happens. “We have already been kicked out of our apartments, soon we will also be kicked out of our restaurants, and we will no longer be able to eat out.”