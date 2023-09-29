As scheduled, Studio Wildcard will shut down the official ARK: Survival Evolved servers within hours. Through a statement, the studio detailed the exact date and time for this to happen and the players to be prepared.

Likewise, he gave some recommendations so that fans can preserve their content and continue enjoying the title on unofficial servers, which will be in the hands of the community.

ARK: Survival Evolved will remain active thanks to its community

When and at what time do the ARK: Survival Evolved servers close?

Studio Wildcard thanked the community for all their support since 2015, the year the game took its first steps. He also reminded fans that servers will close in some regions tomorrow, September 30, at midnight.

This translates to 6:00 PM, Mexico City time, today, September 29. So all players have few hours to make preparations to continue playing in the future. The developer recalled that the title will continue to be active thanks to unofficial servers.

In addition, he invited players to wait for ARK: Survival Ascended, a remastered version of the game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

What to do when the ARK: Survival Evolved servers close?

The studio detailed that it is working on the final details to close the servers and provide players with the necessary files to create their own servers. Everyone will be able to recover their progress made so far on the official servers.

To do this, a last backup copy of said servers will be made for consoles and PC. The process will last approximately 12 hours and will be done right after closing. The backup will be released on October 5. Studio Wildcard recommended players make sure their character is on their respective server before the process.

“Objects, dinos, and characters that you have uploaded to the ARK cloud will not be included in the save. Therefore, be sure to download from the cloud everything you want to keep before the September 30 save,” the studio stated.

After the process, players will be able to create their unofficial servers to continue enjoying ARK: Survival Evolved and all the content they have achieved over the years.

In this link you will find more news about ARK: Survival Evolved and its sequel.

