SEMARANG VOICE – Pratama Arhan is expected to undergo a period of exile in Tokyo Verdy. At least Azizah Salsha’s husband will experience this for the next two months.

Exile is a consequence for Pratama Arhan if he really negotiates to leave Tokyo Verdy before the league ends.

During that time, Pratama Arhan and his wife Azizah Salsha could use it to prepare a house in Korea. Remembering that they will meet the culture of a new country.

Pratama Arhan’s period of exile could have started since he “disappeared” in the main and reserve squads of Tokyo Verdy. During several training sessions, he was not visible.

Also Read: Elkan Baggott’s Surprise From Ipswich Town Starter Kieran McKenna Against Championship Bottom Club Huddersfield?

Pratama Arhan trains more and plays against university teams whose level is far below Tokyo Verdy. By not appearing at the main squad’s training ground, Azizah Salsha’s husband could receive indirect “punishment” from the club.

What Pratama Arhan experienced is actually normal for top European players who want to leave the club. Moreover, if the club does not give permission to negotiate contracts with other clubs then the exile could be longer.

However, considering that Tokyo Verdy doesn’t seem to need Pratama Arhan’s power anymore. This was shown by the two seasons that Azizah Salsha’s husband warmed up the second reserve list more.

Pratama Arhan very rarely enters the reserve team on the bench, let alone playing in the first team.

Without Pratama Arhan this season, Tokyo Verdy managed to stabilize at the top. Currently in fourth position and only 3 points away from the runner up.

Also Read: Barren Striker, Marselino Ferdinan’s Option to Become a Pure Striker, Frustrating KMSK Coach Deinze

With this position, Tokyo Verdy could move up to the Japanese League 1 when Pratama Arhan goes to South Korea. In fact, this is a very detrimental thing, but there is no choice for Pratama Arhan because the contract will expire in January 2024.

Pratama Arhan’s name also does not appear popular as a brand ambassador for Tokyo Verdy club products or third parties who collaborate.

Before Pratama Arhan and his wife move to South Korea, they have to learn how to adapt to their new place of residence.

Like players in European clubs, Pratama Arhan has to adapt to food, language and housing. The distance between Japan and South Korea is around 934 km.***