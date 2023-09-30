A new revelation indicates that Apple declined Microsoft’s proposal to replace Google as the default search engine on its devices.

In a totally unexpected turn, It is revealed that Microsoft considered the possibility of selling its search engine, Bing, to Apple in 2020. This offering could have dramatically altered the search engine landscape, but talks never progressed beyond the initial phase.

According to Bloomberg reports, Microsoft executives met with Apple services chief Eddy Cue to discuss the possibility of Bing becoming the default search engine on Apple devices. Despite the meetings, Apple never seemed to take this idea seriously, and the talks did not progress to more concrete negotiations..

One of the main reasons behind Apple’s reluctance was the juicy agreement it had with Google. In 2020, Apple benefited greatly from its partnership with Google, which is estimated to have earned it between $4 billion and $7 billion. This financial deal was one of the key reasons why Apple rejected Microsoft’s offer to acquire Bing.

Statements made as part of the US Department of Justice’s antitrust lawsuit against Google have made clear that Apple never intended to replace this company as its default search engine. Rather, it seems that Apple used the possibility of changing search engines as a method to extract more funds from Google.

Microsoft’s offer to Apple and Google’s domination

In his testimony, Apple’s Eddy Cue suggested that at the time the Bing purchase was proposed, there was no viable alternative to Google that met its standards for quality and capabilities. Therefore, Apple chose to maintain its agreement with Google.

Even though Bing failed to become Apple’s default search engine, it has managed to reach a large user base.

The new Bing Chat feature is attracting more than 100 million daily active users this year, but still, It represents only a fraction of the market compared to the overwhelming dominance of Google, which boasts an 84.8% market share in searches.