Apple explains all the errors that have led to the overheating of the iPhone 15, and they point to iOS 17 but also to these third-party applications.

In recent days, there have been many users who have complained that their new iPhone 15 was overheating more than normal, thus reaching abnormally high temperatures.

Apple has just confirmed to Forbes that an update is on the way that solves this overheating problem in the iPhone 15although they have not given an exact date.

On the one hand, Apple has confirmed that it is normal for the iPhone 15 to heat up and that it always happens during the first few days, because the operating system indexes photos, searches and more in the background.

On the other hand, they comment that they have already identified a bug in iOS 17, which worsened the overheating problem and that the solution will come through a software update.

Apple has commented that some recent updates to certain third-party applications are causing the device to overheat.

A few days ago a YouTuber explained that the Instagram application was to blame for the overheating of the iPhone 15, and he was right. Apple has named other applications such as Uber and the video game Asphalt 9.

“We have identified some conditions that may cause the iPhone to run hotter than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring it due to increased background activity,” they comment.

“We also found a bug in iOS 17 that is affecting some users and will be fixed in a software update. Another issue has to do with some recent third-party app updates that cause them to overload the system. “We are working with these application developers on fixes that are in the process of being implemented,” they clarify.

Those from Cupertino also want to clarify that the titanium design of the iPhone 15 Pro is not to blame for overheating, contrary to what certain information stated.

Apple comments quite the opposite, and that this titanium design leads to better heat dissipation than previous iPhones.

Finally, they clarify that there is no type of risk to the safety of iPhone 15 users, and that overheating will not have any negative impact on long-term performance.

So in the next few hours, Apple will make this update available to all iPhone 15 users and with this the overheating problems will have ended.