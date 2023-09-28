At its most recent event, Apple gave news that went unnoticed by some, but that left more than one player with their mouths open: the iPhone 15 Pro will be able to run AAA games natively. This means it will run popular titles that can be played on current and past generation consoles, even with ray tracing.

All this without requiring cloud gaming, a technology that Switch—the most popular console of the moment—has had difficulty offering with the expected quality. What does this move by Apple imply? Could it be that the company is finally ready to fully enter the industry? Next, we analyze it.

Related video: Video games (as we knew them) are going to die

The power of a console in the palm of your hand

Apple has been trying to gain ground in the video game industry for years. Initiatives such as Apple Arcade make this clear, while the technology of its products speaks of the potential it could have in the sector.

Everything indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro will be the decisive step for the company to enter and begin to compete with the industry’s greats. The interesting thing is that it will not do so with a dedicated device, but with one of its flagship products that has marked generations and remains at the top of sales worldwide.

As you surely know, mobile gaming is the most popular, fastest growing and most profitable sector in the industry. So it is normal to know that big companies are interested in it. AAA games are no strangers to this world despite their high production values, impressive visuals and high costs, which can reach or exceed the figures of Hollywood projects.

Apple wants to offer the best AAA experiences on the iPhone

Apple will now offer these experiences in a device that is extremely popular and fits in the palm of a hand. This will be possible thanks to the new A17 Pro chip that will power the iPhone 15 Pro and allow it to run recent games with ray tracing. Just as if it were a current generation console.

We know it will be able to run titles like Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Death Stranding. They are all high-caliber games that can be enjoyed on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and various dedicated portable devices. On the other hand, they are proposals that are conspicuous by their absence on Switch, a hybrid console that does not have the necessary potential to execute them.

The ability to play titles of this caliber on a smartphone can be attractive, especially since they were not created or conceived as mobile experiences. They are AAA single-player titles that will reach a market saturated with multiplayer proposals, free-to-play titles and shovelware. In this sense, Apple’s announcement is not limited to being able to play higher profile titles on the iPhone 15 Pro, but rather it can mark an entire trend in the industry that pushes mobile gaming to a new level. So, don’t be surprised to see companies announcing games with simultaneous releases for your favorite console and several smartphones at future events.

Will it be the end of consoles and services as we know them?

The big question is whether we are facing the future or this is a simple marketing strategy on Apple’s part. There are still many doubts and uncertainty regarding this initiative, since its impact for the console market and for the sector of certain services – such as cloud gaming – is still unclear.

Gaming on portable devices has gained even more popularity thanks to Switch and its hybrid concept. This is how the Steam Deck, ROG Ally and other devices have emerged that meet the need to be able to play anywhere and at any time. This hardware has been well received precisely because it allows you to enjoy a wide range of games, from the most modest indies to the most ambitious productions from large studios.

At the same time, services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming have made it possible to turn compatible smartphones, computers and televisions into gaming stations. It is enough to have an active subscription and, in certain contexts, a control.

The interesting thing is that the iPhone 15 Pro will offer the best of both worlds to gamers, with the added bonus that it is not dedicated hardware and can do many more things. At the same time, it will unite casual gaming with some of the best experiences that the industry offers on consoles and PC in one place.

No, it’s not a console, it’s RE4 on the iPhone 15 Pro

So, should Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox worry? Not necessarily, at least not for now. The barrier of entry to enjoy AAA games on an iPhone 15 Pro is $999 USD ($23,999 MXN), figures that far exceed the cost of all current consoles or any mobile device focused on gaming.

Now, it is unlikely that gamers accustomed to consoles would prefer to play titles like Resident Evil 4 on a mobile phone and with touch controls. Especially if they already have the option of enjoying it on a 50-inch screen, with a DualSense and an audio system to match the experience.

No matter how much Apple bets on this strategy, it will be very difficult for it to somehow gain enough ground to displace consoles in some way. It would require changing the consumption habits of players and the perception they have of the entertainment they enjoy so much.

Despite this, his proposal will undoubtedly be attractive to many and could, at least, shake the ground of these companies. After all, you are targeting the general public, those who are not necessarily familiar with video games or their approach to them is very superficial.

Would you enjoy games like Death Stranding from a smartphone?

In an interview for IGN, Jeremy Sandmel, senior director of software at Apple, assured that its strategy is focused on developers and games, not so much on competing against consoles. However, he concludes that they will offer “the same toolbox” and that the smartphone “is going to be the best video game console.”

For her part, Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of global product marketing, knows very well the power that a product like the iPhone has on its customers in terms of user experience, identity and emotional connection. For this reason, she believes that the iPhone 15 Pro will be the device where users will carry all their life experiences, including their favorite games and all their entertainment.

In this sense, Apple could surprise and keep the slice of the cake that other companies have sought for decades. Currently, Xbox is struggling to expand beyond consoles and reach mobile phones. This is despite having robust services like Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Thanks to recent leaks, we know that Phil Spencer, head of the brand, believes that to conquer the mobile market you need native games and not titles run through the cloud. That is, something that the Apple device will soon make a reality with the AAA.

For its part, PlayStation is fighting not to be left behind in this sector of the industry and already has plans to expand into it along with its franchises. Finally, we have Nintendo with Switch, which has been left without major AAA due to its technological gap. While the iPhone 15 Pro will run Resident Evil Village natively, users of the hybrid console have to settle for enjoying it through the cloud, with all that that entails.

Related video: Will Apple Arcade save the iPhone from shovelware?

Will it be profitable and comfortable to play on an iPhone 15 Pro?

While Apple’s proposal sounds good on paper, how good will the experience be? There are still quite a few doubts about it. It is a fact that playing AAA on a smartphone will never be the best option. However, we know that it will be possible to connect the iPhone 15 Pro to a monitor or screen to do justice to games. As for controls, the touch screen will not be the only alternative. The smartphone will be compatible with a variety of mobile and console controllers, including the PlayStation 5 DualSense, the Backbone One controller and the Razer Kishi.

One of the most worrying aspects has to do with the performance of the games and, of course, their size. Apple has not given many details in this regard, but assured that the technical characteristics of the games will depend on the developers and how they take advantage of the capabilities of their hardware.

We know that Resident Evil 4 will have ray tracing, a complex shadow system and a visual aspect that has nothing to envy of its other versions. How will this affect the device’s performance, temperature and battery? It is yet to be discovered.

AAA games to take anywhere, but at what cost?

How will the iPhone 15 Pro deal with the gaming weight issue? The space on current generation consoles is insufficient with titles that exceed 100 GB. So ports are expected to weigh at least a little less than their console counterparts. The most expensive version of Apple’s device will come with a 1TB of storage, but the thing is that users will not only carry games on it.

Regarding the studios’ strategy for these releases, we know that they will be paid titles that will debut under a premium or freemium model. At the time of writing, it has only been confirmed that Resident Evil Village will sell for $39.99 USD, while its DLC will be offered for $19.99 USD more. Capcom also confirmed that it will allow users to download a portion of the game for free so they can try it out.

Currently it is not known if the companies will test other business models nor is it clear how many studios will bet on the iPhone 15 Pro to launch their games. Initially it seems like a striking alternative to bring popular franchises to different audiences. However, we must not forget that giants like Google failed miserably with projects like STADIA, which promised to be the future of video games and leave consoles in the past.

Related video: Making your video games is a nightmare