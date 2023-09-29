The European Union challenges Apple in a recent meeting between the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton and Tim Cook: Will the company’s walled city be opened to competition?

In a turn that seeks to completely change the future of Apple in Europe, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, once again urges, after the recent change from Lightning to the USB-C port, this great technology company, to open its doors to competition.

This is part of the implementation of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), designed to promote competition in the digital sector and ensure a fairer business environment.

The DMA, which came into force in May 2023, Its main objective is to challenge the practices of large technology companies such as Apple, among others.. One of the key areas of focus is Apple’s App Store, where the company currently has almost complete control over which apps can be installed on iPhones.

The EU is now seeking to force Apple to allow third-party app stores and alternatives for downloading apps on its devices, a practice commonly known as sideloading.

European Union DMA: a regulation that Apple resists

Although Apple has until March 5, 2024 to comply with the DMA, at the moment it seems that The company has opposed these regulations, citing major concerns about user security and privacy.

“We’ve talked about the pillars that protect customers on the iPhone. With sideloading, those successive protections are undone. There is no human review of apps and no single distribution point for apps loaded via sideloading. “The floodgates are open for malware attacks. And we’re not the only ones who think this is risky,” says Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple.

However, Breton emphasizes that EU regulation encourages innovation without compromising security and privacy. Besides, DMA advocates say these measures are necessary to ensure a fairer digital market.

In addition to the App Store, the European Commission is investigating whether iMessage, Apple’s messaging platform, should also be subject to DMA regulations. If this is determined to be large/popular enough, Apple could be forced to allow interoperability with other third-party messaging platforms.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has remained largely silent about the meeting with Breton and the ongoing discussions about the DMA. However, the EU’s position and the pressure to open Apple’s ecosystem to competition are redefining the company’s future in Europe and could have major repercussions on the global technology ecosystem.