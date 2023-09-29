The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office has announced that it has granted parole to the former Italian MEP Antonio Panzeri: Panzeri was arrested in December for his involvement in the major corruption scandal in the European Parliament (the so-called “Qatargate”) and since April he was under house arrest. With his parole he will no longer be under house arrest, but he will not be able to leave Belgium or have relations with the other suspects.

Panzeri had been arrested on charges of being the figurehead of a large corruption network in Qatar (the small and very rich country in the Middle East where the last football World Cup took place), which also involved other exponents politicians, Italian and otherwise. In February he admitted his involvement in the case and signed an agreement to collaborate with the Belgian prosecutor’s office in exchange for a reduced sentence, one year instead of five.

– Read also: Mauritania’s little-told role in Qatargate