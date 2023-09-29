A day dedicated to people over 60, children aged 2 to 6, pregnant women, healthcare workers and members of the police force

In Lombardy on Sunday 1st October, the new campaign for flu vaccination starts in 80 centres, with a day dedicated to people over 60, children aged 2 to 6, pregnant women, healthcare workers, members of the police force, local police , firefighters, teachers and school staff. A note from the Region underlines this.

During the administration of the flu shot, the new updated XBB 1.5 anti-Covid vaccine can be co-administered. Some Assts have also launched specific initiatives in the area such as the co-administration offer of anti-pneumococcal and anti-herpes zoster vaccination for target subjects. To get vaccinated on the dedicated day you need to book (bookings open until Sunday on the vaccinationantinfluenzale.regione.lombardia.it portal).

Flu and covid vaccine in the Lombardy region, when it can be done

From 2 October, healthcare workers, hospital patients and RSA guests will be able to get vaccinated, and from 16 October all those belonging to the categories for which vaccination is recommended (reservations from 9 October on the vaccinationantinfluenzale.regione.lombardia.it and bookingvaccinicovid.regione.lombardia platforms .it).