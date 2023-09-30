Other actors such as Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) and John Cena (Peacemaker) have managed to maintain their roles within the DCU, but a great controversy is being caused over whether or not it is a reboot

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios and director of Superman: Legacy, cleared up the doubts of a restless fan and launched one more name into the DCU firmament. But before we dive into the latest addition, let’s take a moment to acknowledge something that has been bothering many of us fans.

Surprises and controversies in the new DCU

Let’s get straight to the point: Freddie Stroma returns as Watcher. Gunn confirmed this by responding to a fan on Threads, and for those who have been following the Peacemaker series, this probably won’t come as a big surprise. In fact, Gunn had already hinted at this in July, stating that we would see the deranged antihero “probably before Peacekeeper 2.”

However, this does not clear up the uncertainty about the new DCU plans for actors like Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck. While characters like Peacemaker, played by John Cena, and Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis, get another chancefans are wondering: Where are Superman and Batman?

Chris Conrad had originally been cast as Vigilante but left the series after filming several episodes due to creative differences. Stroma took over and received praise for his performance, although his version of his character took certain creative liberties with the original material.

The Rise of Vigilante: A Hero or Just a Crazy Man?

Freddie Stroma has found a home in the character of Vigilante, but we cannot forget that this role comes with a complex and rich history in DC comics. Originally, the Vigilante character debuted in DC comics in 1941 as a masked cowboy. The most modern and probably most recognized incarnation is that of Adrian Chase, a district attorney turned vigilante after a personal tragedy. The fact that Stroma was praised despite taking “creative liberties” with the character shows the power of a good script and solid acting.

Although it has been confirmed that Vigilante will make his return in the new DCU, it is worth wondering How his most disturbed and complex version will fit into a universe that already has characters as nuanced as the Joker. His unpredictable nature could offer a rich dynamic in future plots, especially considering that the new DCU seems willing to explore the darkest and most complex corners of its repertoire of characters. His arrival could herald an era of anti-heroes and morally gray characters in the DC Universe.

Past, present and future of Peacemaker

The Peacemaker series was renewed last February but does not yet have a confirmed release date. However, the first compendium of eight episodes is now available for streaming on Max. The plot follows the explosive exploits of the character that Cena reprises after Gunn’s 2021 film, Suicide Squad.

Our analysis of the first season was clear: “It is an essential series for fans of The Suicide Squad“. John Cena’s exceptional performance and an otherworldly opening credits sequence ensure you’ll want to come back every week.

Beyond the series: the team behind the magic

The series is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Gunn wrote all eight episodes and directed five, including the first. The production team also includes heavy names such as Peter Safran and Matt Miller as executive producers, John Cena as co-executive producer and Stacy Littlejohn as consulting producer.

As the DCU prepares for future revelations, one thing is certain: the DC Universe is far from complete. Old characters return with new layers, but questions about the future continue to fill the air. We don’t know when the next season of Peacemaker will arrive, but one thing is for sure: The DC universe is in full swing.