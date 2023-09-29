The pop train. Suara.com – The name Codeblu continues to be mentioned because it is not half-hearted when giving scathing reviews, including reviews of the Nyak Kopsah stall.

Codeblu’s honest reviews reveal details and depth when reviewing food. In fact, 20 percent of netizens are aggressively calling Codeblu a destroyer of other people’s businesses, in this case MSMEs.

In this case, Codeblu has absolutely no intention of attacking, let alone bringing down other people’s businesses.

“Okay, well, maybe this is because I’m too enthusiastic and that’s how I’m a person,” he said, quoted from YouTube Confide Bang Denny Sumargo on Thursday (28/9/2023).

“So it looks like the person is attacking. Not attacking at all,” he added.

He also admitted that there were many blasphemous people on social media.

“It’s 20 percent blasphemy. The essence of the blasphemy is: ‘This is an MSME. People are in business, so don’t destroy people’s businesses’,” he said, imitating netizen comments.

Codeblu defended itself because it claimed to stand on the side of customers. He strongly disagrees with being called a destroyer of MSME businesses.

“I don’t agree. Business has ethics. If your business is not right, it’s not you who will be harmed, but me as the customer,” he explained.

He loudly defended customers by saying that it was not worth it, he had spent hundreds of thousands of rupiah but the food he got was just mediocre.

“And how many customers like me don’t know, then pay 300 thousand, 200 thousand and only get that much,” he said.

“I don’t think it makes sense,” he added.

Codeblu gave an example of one of the Nyak Kopsah stall products in the form of chicken which had an exorbitant price but was not fresh.

“Bro, that chicken is not fresh chicken, I’ll tell you. There is no such thing as fresh chicken. There isn’t any,” he said.

“It’s chicken that has been cooked over and over again. Or the chicken is cheap. The context of the chicken itself is too tough to be used as fresh chicken,” he continued.

“And you sell it very expensively,” he explained.

What Codeblu says about the quality of food from the Nyak Kopsah stall. It turns out that there are many people who have experienced this but don’t dare to speak up.

“So you are standing on the customer’s side, right?” asked Denny Sumargo.

“Yes,” he answered briefly.

“Lots of customers have also experienced: ‘Finally it’s revealed like that, wow, I’ve been eating the same thing for years, I don’t dare say it’,” he explained.