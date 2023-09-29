Fear, surprise, stupefaction, impulse to burst out laughing… All these sensations are what fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons have noticed directly after seeing the most recent bug in the franchise. And it was the turn of the character of Marina.

What is this bug? The character of Marina has a nose so big that it seems infinite. It may sound like a joke or something comical, but the truth is that this has scared more than one player, and unleashed laughter from others about it.

Uhhh?? Marina???

As can be seen through the psot shared in the Animal Crossing community on Reddit, Marina’s character has stretched so much that it seems like she has a mile-long nose hanging from her. The result is the result of a bug in the initial screen of the game that makes it look so curious.

Obviously, in every smallest detail of Animal Crossing, The community does not lack time to comment, both good aspects and aspects that could be improved., and in this case it has been all shock and laughter. Many in fact. Nintendo is fortunate to have some of the strongest and most active communities in the entire industry and here we have a new example.

