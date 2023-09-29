Maybe the name of Jeppe Carlsen, don’t tell you much. But things change if we say that he was the main designer of Limbo and Inside. After leaving PlayDead, and investing 6 years of work, his new game, Cocoon, It’s already finished (and no, it has nothing to do with the 80’s movie).

In our Cocoon analysis for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC (playable on Steam Deck and ROG Ally) and Xbox Series previous works. It was not in vain considered one of the best games of Summer Game Festand after having played it from start to finish, nothing surprises me.

Cocoon is also one of those author’s games, easily recognizable if you have played Limbo or Inside, with which it also shares some playable characteristics, such as being an adventure full of puzzles, although with new and intelligent mechanics that are the real engine of the game.

One of those characteristics is that the game world is puzzling. There are no usual tutorials, no one explains anything to us… It is the player who, through trial and error, and thanks to a very intelligent design, will end up finding the solution to all the puzzles and challenges in Cocoon.

Without further ado, these are the points that we are going to discuss in the análisis de Cocoon para PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X|S y Xbox One.

Cocoon, a Martian adventure or a Martian adventure?

Like the designer’s previous games, Cocoon does not give the player clues of any kind, neither of the story, nor of the message that it wants to convey to us. It is something that you will notice from the first bars, just like what happened in Inside, maintaining that uncertainty and “dodgy” atmosphere.

Here, when we begin to play, we witness the birth of a winged creature, our character, with whom we explore some worlds worthy of the best seventies science fictionin which strange life forms intermingle with futuristic alien technology.

Our creature is born with a gift or ability, around which all the game mechanics orbit (which we will see a little further down) and it is its ability to enter worlds contained in small spheresin which we will find fantastic landscapes full of puzzles, we will interact with objects and we will even face final bosses.

It may sound familiar, but let no one be fooled: everything is quite “Martian” and you will not receive aid of any kind. In fact, you’re likely to get stuck on some puzzle if you’re not very smart… and here there is no option to receive help messages or clues.

But at the same time, Cocoon is so well designed that you will end up experimenting and trying different things until you overcome the bottleneck.. And when you manage to overcome the block, it is one of those games that provides enormous satisfaction…

The playability and gameplay of Cocoon, where the magic lies

Roughly, Cocoon is a puzzle adventure with ultra-simplified control. Apart from moving our alien with the left stick (or the cursors on PC), we only have one action button.

This button allows us to pick up and drop objects, such as the aforementioned spheres that house the worlds. If you place them on specific bases or bases and hold down the action button for a few seconds, you can jump inside them and explore them. Simple, right? In case it’s not clear, you can see it in motion below these lines.

Things get progressively more complicated, with puzzles of all kindsfrom tapping a series of symbols in order (finding clues hidden in the stage itself) to using portals and energy shots that activate switches.

As I said before, the setting is “Martian”, and we will also have to interact with creatures and technology of all kinds, from small drones that activate nodes or spider legs that follow us and allow us to transport the spheres more comfortably.

But without any doubt, What will make your head explode is sometimes you will have to put some spheres inside others, matrioshka style, to be able to use the unique abilities that each one gives us in other worlds. Because, indeed, all spheres have some use or power.

Thus, for example, one of the first spheres that we obtain allows us to reveal non-visible paths to advance; with another, we can use platforms that change state between solid and gas when pressing the action button, etc. We won’t say much more so as not to spoil the surprises for anyone.

In this way, the grace is often that: changing the world, using the right spheres in the right place, and continuing to move forward. The difficulty is that not everything is always very obvious.and you will have to try and experiment until you find the solution to the blockage that prevents us from moving forward.

This “witchcraft” is possible thanks to an exquisite design, very well thought out and calculatedwhich integrates elements or adapts them to new ones progressively so that at no time do we feel that we have already done something before.

The final bosses also come into play there, which are actually small puzzles in which we must find their routine, their weak point, and hit them with the object or mechanic that we have at our disposal. Some are very original, and for example, they have an alter ego, with which we alternate control by pressing the action button to get away from the enemy.

The good thing is that there are no lives as such: if the enemy catches us, he will take us out of the sphere or world… and that’s it, start the fight again from the beginning. Again, we won’t go into more details so as not to spoil anything, but They are quite entertaining fights and with different mechanics… although there is the feeling that they could give a little more of themselves.

The technical section of Cocoon, an indie show

I won’t add anything more about its gameplay: Cocoon is one of those games that is best discovered by yourself. Its concept is original and fun, and explaining it in depth or giving very specific examples of its puzzles is, to a large extent, ruining the experience it offers.

I’ll just add that if you like puzzle adventures and challenges that make you think a little, don’t even think about it. And, although it has a solid technical section, we are talking about an indie game. That is, don’t expect a spectacle like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, nor do you need to have powerful equipment to move it well.

And that does not mean that, saving the distances, it stops being a game visually attractive and with quality details (reflections, light effects… everything is very careful), as long as you keep in mind that this is a very careful indie.

Furthermore, we are not talking about a game that requires a lot of machine: in fact, I have been able to move Cocoon perfectly even in ROG Ally at 1080p and 60fps, with more than good results, even without putting it at maximum power. On a desktop PC, with RTX 4080, it moves without problems at 4K 60 fps.

Cocoon has a colorful visual section, in which each planet offers a very different type of “biome”, with different aesthetics, elements and details. They range from desert to flooded with water, more futuristic and mechanical in nature… but they all help to reinforce that “oppressive”, gloomy, strange atmosphere.

The soundtrack also intervenes there, halfway between psychedelia, the dreamlike and the sound of seventies synthesizers, which provides an interesting atmosphere to the game. Not even the effects are out of place, with all kinds of sounds and effects to bring the technology of these worlds (as well as their life forms) to life.

How long is Cocoon: is it a long game?

Cocoon follows the trend of the designer’s previous titles and is not a particularly long game. In fact, depending on how much you get stuck, you can complete Cocoon between 6-7 hourssome more if you get stuck, something that is very likely (or it may last less).

Like Inside, in those 6-7 hours you won’t have seen everything (there are some secrets and optional things that you can overlook in your first full playthrough) and, Although it may taste little, it is so good that you won’t care.

One of these optional tasks is to “wake up” a series of creatures that have been hidden in each of the worlds, like the one in the image a little above, and which will sometimes lead us to explore paths that are not always obvious. ..

Is Cocoon a difficult game?

If we understand that difficulty is subjective, and that you may be better at one genre or another, or types of puzzle, Cocoon is a game that poses a certain level of challenge. I explain.

It is not a cheating game, nor does it make things difficult for you just because. The puzzles are the center of the experience, and they will always have explained the basics to you to have the tools and intuit what you should do. Another thing is that you see how or where to do it, or where you can find what you need.

That’s where the fabulous design I mentioned before comes into play. Nothing is left to chance, Everything is thought out and calculated to the millimeter so that it is the player who explores, tests and tries. carry out the solution you have thought of. And what has been said, in some specific cases, you will feel enormous satisfaction for having overcome it alone, without help.

That said, some puzzles can be complicated, especially in the last part of the game (after 80%, things get more complicated).

Cocoon price and editions

For now, Cocoon is only available on all platforms in digital version, at a price of 22.99 euros, price that on the other hand does not seem crazy to us for what it offers.

It is unknown if we will see a physical edition, although Limbo and Inside did have a physical edition on some platforms, and were even sold in packs by 505 Games.

The opinion of HobbyConsoles of Cocoon

There is no doubt in my mind: Annapurna Interactive has an infallible nose for choosing the games it publishes, and Cocoon is another example of the quality that has defined this editor.

There have been many indie hits that have come out under its umbrella, from Stray to Outer Wilds or What Remains of Edith Finch, and this Cocoon is another pearl to add to its growing necklace.

Because, let no one be fooled: Cocoon is a very intelligent game, very well thought out and with original ideas and mechanics, a little genius that any lover of puzzle adventures will enjoy.

Perhaps, its greatest but it is that Its duration will leave you wanting moreanother sign that it shares with Inside and Limbo and, to put it another way, that the final bosses could have given a little more of themselves.

But, even with these buts, I can’t help but recommend it. Seriously, buy Cocoon, and enjoy it.