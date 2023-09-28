The extravagant idea that Amouranth had in her head, but that would have put her in danger if she had finally dared to do it.

Today it is possible to make a living as a streamer, but the truth is that only a small percentage of those who try end up being able to earn the money necessary to continue surviving in the business.

You can name dozens and dozens of streamers who, with their personality, intelligence, and, even luck, have managed to amass millions of subscribers around the world, being successful on platforms such as YouTube or Twitch.

But many of these streamers are also controversial and have gotten up there, doing things that on certain occasions have even played with the rules of the platforms themselves.

And one of these streamers is Amouranthwhich finally could not attend The Evening of the Year, but continues to triumph on platforms such as Twitch or Kick.

Amouranth is quite famous for having obtained the majority of its subscribers, combining fun and erotic content, especially with the hot tub modality.

However, at that time, he wanted to take it even further by combining it with the sleeping modality, where he also gained many subscribers.

And as he explained to Forbes, he wanted to combine the practice of sleeping with the hot tub.

He comments that at first it seemed like a very good idea, but that finally his manager stopped the matter for several reasons.

The first, because she could possibly have been banned and the second, and more important, that it could threaten her health.

It should be noted that it does not seem like a very good idea for him to fall asleep while in the bathtub, because he could be at risk of drowning.

Be that as it may, the streamer admits that, listening to her manager, she did not finally make this decision, a decision that she does not need to think about again given that she continues to achieve very good success in all her interventions, and now also on the new Kick platform.