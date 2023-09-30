Then you have such beautiful mountain passes…

Driving through the Swiss Alps in a supercar. When you’re in dreamland at night, these are the moments that pass through your head, aren’t they? Buying a supercar is not for everyone, but with good savings, renting is an option. That’s exactly what a bunch of Americans did.

They flew to Switzerland to crash, er, rent a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. A limited supercar with a fantastic V12. A dream that must have come true! Switzerland has great roads, so why you would want to view a stream up close with an SVJ is not entirely clear to me.

Things went wrong on the Flüela Pass. For unknown reasons, the Aventador flew off the road and the supercar ended up in an adjacent stream. The statement don’t be gentle it’s a rental was taken very literally.

Aventador SVJ crash

According to Swiss police, he then fled as a passenger in another car. The police, the car rental company and the insurance company had been informed about the accident, but they did not wait at the car.

The police managed to stop the group in the Swiss town of Scuol. It is illegal in Switzerland (and the rest of Europe) to drive away after an accident. The 46-year-old American apparently did not know that.

According to the Swiss police, the driver is cooperating with the investigation. In any case, it will cost money, left or right. Only 900 of the Aventador SVJ were made. Although the car suffered damage after the crash, this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ will still be refurbished.

Photo’s via KAPO Graubünden⁠

