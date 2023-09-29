The glaciers of the Alps are quickly succumbing, attacked by exceptional heat that increasingly characterizes our summers and winters, and malnourished by the limited seasonal snowfall. According to scientists from the Swiss Academy of Sciences, Alpine glaciers have lost this year 4% of their volumewhich combined with the record loss of 2022, leads to a chilling -10% of the average volume in just two years.

It’s about a incredible volume loss in a very short period of time, comparable to that which occurred in thirty years from 1960 to 1990. Thirty years. Two today.

Alpine glaciers, record loss of volume: 2022 and 2023 black years

Summer 2022 remains, fortunately, the historical record ever observed with a loss of 6% of volume, but 2023 comes in second place among the worst years for the melting of Alpine glaciers. Experts have even stopped monitoring some glaciers due to the substantial absence of ice or permafrost. Glamos, the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Service – which deals with the study and analysis of 176 glaciers – has in fact stopped taking note of the situation at the St Annafirn glacier, which is now practically non-existent.

The balance of the glaciers is obviously affected by the climate crisis and of theextremes of meteorological events. According to experts, if this continues, we are very likely to see new record years, with still very high losses in glacier volume.

The summer of 2023 was marked by three very intense heat waves for Europewith new records also for zero temperatureor the altitude in the atmosphere where the temperature reaches zero: in August the freezing point rose to 5,289 meters in Switzerland, exceeding the record for summer 2022 by 100 metres.

Greenhouse gas emissions will have to be stopped to prevent the total loss of terrestrial cryospherewhich comprises glaciers e sea ​​ice, itself in serious deficit this year. Staying below the threshold of 1.5 degrees, according to scientists, is essential to at least be able to “save”. a third of the glaciers Swiss Alpine troops, the bigger ones.