The former Fiorentina player is the current Juventus lighthouse: the change of role, the start launched with goals, declarations and moods converging with his coach. How his way of moving has changed compared to last season

It is clear to everyone that Federico Chiesa, with his four goals in the first six championship games, is Juve’s new beacon. But what is behind the flying start of Federico, Enrico’s son? A lot about him, but not only that. First of all, the complete recovery from the injury to the anterior cruciate of his left knee which last year kept him sidelined for almost ten months, then the regained psycho-physical condition, then a change of role chosen by Allegri. Challenging and never linear stages, which are however taking him towards the pinnacle of his career, in a constant improvement over the last few months, also recognized by his coach and from that “Chiesa now has another leg” of summer memory, up to to the praise after the victory over Lecce, for Fede the 100th match in the black and white shirt: “Chiesa played inside the pitch, and when he goes outside he doesn’t give points of reference to those who have to mark him. He has technique and this year he has improved very tactically.” Heavy words, for a player often considered too anarchic and individualistic to be considered indispensable, which suggest a sort of rediscovered convergence between the coach and the player, a sort of “pact” between the two capable of turning Juve around .