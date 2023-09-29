From the youth records of the current season to the evaluation of the names in the squad, up to the parallel with the Juventus rosters of the 9 championships in a row: experience is not lacking in the Lady’s house

Livia Taglioli

29 September – MILAN

“What does Juve have less than Inter, Milan and Napoli? Experience, this year we have younger and less experienced players, we will have to make up for with running”: this is what Allegri said even after the last match played, the victory against Lecce. But the alleged Juventus inexperience is a refrain dear to the coach, a leitmotif that has its roots in last season, when even the European elimination by Sevilla was attributed to inexperience: “Sorry, but it couldn’t have been more than that Do. We paid for our inexperience, these are necessary steps that the team must take, especially the guys who have little international experience. Surely next year they will have more international matches and they will improve in detail.” Not to mention that in the first leg Juve fielded only two young players among the starters, Miretti and Vlahovic, while in the second leg Gatti, Kean, Fagioli and Iling were present at the start, the latter replaced during the match by Paredes and Kostic. In both cases, certainly not an inexperienced Juve, considering the stable use of Szczesny, Danilo, Cuadrado, Rabiot and Di Maria, as well as Alex Sandro and Bonucci in the first leg match and Milik on the bench.

SUMMER RENEWAL

This year something changed after the transfer market: the failure to renew Di Maria, Paredes and Cuadrado and the sale of Bonucci certainly lowered the team’s level of experience, but apart from the Colombian, the other three players were never protagonists last season, in fact they accumulated a decidedly low amount of playing time on the pitch. And in any case, zooming in on the names remaining in the squad, we certainly cannot consider Juve a team without international experience: Szczesny has won 10 trophies in his career between Italy and England and boasts 83 appearances in European cups. Danilo played for Porto, Real Madrid and Manchester City: among his many trophies, it is enough to mention two Champions Leagues, a UEFA Super Cup and a Club World Cup. Rabiot has 23 titles, Locatelli and Chiesa have won a European Championship with Italy, Kean played in a Champions League semi-final with PSG, while Kostic has a Europa League win with Eintracht Frankfurt in his palmares.

THE COMPARISON with the other big names

And even looking at the identity cards, Juve, despite having a lower average age than the favorites for the Scudetto in Allegri’s hit, with its 26 years and 71 days is close behind Milan (26 years and 262 days ) and Naples (27 years and 33 days). Inter are “older” (29 years and 15 days). If we then take three other indicators, the Rossoneri Bartesaghi is the youngest in the roster of teams considered to have at least one presence: born on 29 December 2005, he precedes the Juventus player Yildiz by a few months, who is also the youngest among the Juventus players called up in this season. Among the youngest scorers in this Serie A, the Neapolitan Raspadori, born on 18 February 2000, beats Vlahovic, less than a month older, while the Rossoneri Thiaw is the youngest ever starter in this first part of the season, ahead of Bastoni , Osimhen and finally Locatelli, spaced 11 months apart.

the roses of the championships

Also interesting is the comparison with the other Juventus, those of the 9 consecutive championships, three signed by Conte, five by Allegri and one, the most recent, by Sarri. According to Opta data, the youngest team was that of Conte number 2 (2012-13), with an average age of 27 years and 364 days, the oldest was Allegri’s penultimate one (2017-18), with 29 years and 112 days, a few days more mature than Juve of the previous season. The others? They all had an average age of 28-odd years, two more than the current age. Certainly not an abyss.

September 29, 2023 (modified September 29, 2023 | 4:04 pm)

