The streaming platform Netflix will begin the month of October full of the most terrifying news to celebrate the well-known “spooky season” prior to the Halloween celebration on October 31. Obviously, this month there are also new series, movies and documentaries for all tastes that will be added to all the September premieres, where the end of (Disenchantmentseries by Matt Groening; The body on fire, the Spanish series based on surprising true events; either Castlevania: Nocturno, the new animated series based on the video game that now shows the rise of Richter Belmont.

This month highlights horror titles such as The Fall of the House of Usher, from the hands of Mike Flanagan, a Netflix familiar after The Haunting of Hill House or Midnight Mass. There will also be a promising movie from the Veronica universewhile anime lovers will be able to see JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind – October 1Duel in the Abyss – October 4The Key to the Heart – October 4Beckham – October 4Lupine: Part 3 – October 5

Assane, now in hiding, has to get used to living away from his wife and son, but he cannot stand the suffering they must endure because of him and decides to return to Paris and propose a crazy idea to them: start a new life away from France. However, the ghosts of the past are still present, and an unexpected return will ruin his plan.

Rush to Live – October 5Spy on the Hunt – October 5Reptiles – October 6Ballerina – October 6Invitation to Murder – October 6Nam-soon, a Super Strong Girl – October 7Cry, Laugh, Win – October 10Once Upon a Time star – October 11Pact of silence October 11The great vaping: Rise and fall of Juul – October 11The fall of the house of Usher – October 12 °

New series of Mike Flanagan, creator of The Haunting of Hill House or Midnight Mass. This new story introduces ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, who have turned the Fortunato Pharmaceutical company into an emporium synonymous with wealth, privilege and power. However, secrets from the past come to light when the heirs of The Usher dynasty begins to die at the hands of a mysterious woman that Roderick and Madeline knew in their youth.

Good Night World – October 12The Conference – October 13Fair Play – October 13The Diamonds of Discord – October 13Judgment to the Devil – October 17I Woke Up a Vampire – October 17Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – October 19Corpses – October 19Neon lights – October 19

The eternal Elite returns with its seventh season, in which Iván (André Lamoglia), Isadora (Valentina Zenere), Rocío (Ana Bokesa), Dídac (Álvaro de Juana), Nico (Ander Puig), Sonia (Nadia Al Saidi) return. , Raúl (Álex Pastrana) and Sara (Carmen Arrufat), among others. Singer Anitta debuts in a mysterious role along with Chloe (Mirela Balić), a new student at Las Encinas; her mother (Maribel Verdú); Eric (Gleb Abrosimov), Nico’s rebellious cousin; Martín (Leonardo Sbaraglia), Isadora’s father; Joel (Fernando Líndez) and Omar (Omar Ayuso).

Old Fashioned Dads October 20Creature – October 20Big Mouth – October 20Doona! – October 20Life on our planet – October 25Pluto – October 26The business of pain – October 27Sister death – October 27

Paco Plaza offers a new film from the Verónica universe to discover the origin of the enigmatic Sister Death. The film is set in post-war Spain, when Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at an old convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible web of secrets that surround the convent and stalk its inhabitants.

