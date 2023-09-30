It is likely that there will no longer be as many processor differences with the launch of the iPhone 16 in a year, according to this analyst.

The new series of iPhone 15 devices has just been launched on the market by Appleand although there is still a year until the iPhone 16 comes out, there are already certain analysts who are venturing into what could come.

According to the analyst specialized in supply chains, Jeff PuApple would be abandoning its current trend of using older processor sets in the base models of new releases, and will instead equip all four iPhone 16 models with the A18 processor.

It is worth remembering that the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus are powered by the A16 Bionic chip that we saw in last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models, while the iPhone 15 pro and iPhone 15 pro Max are using the most advanced processor, in the form of the A17 pro chip. manufactured in TSMC’s 3nm process.

The analyst considers that Apple will use the A18 chip in the four models of the iPhone 16a processor that will make use of TSMC’s second-generation 3nm manufacturing process.

This is a less expensive process and will have improved performance compared to TSMC’s first generation 3nm process.

He also comments that the standard models of the iPhone 16 are likely to feature the base A18 processor, while the Pro models will use the A18 pro processor.

There is still a year left until the launch of the new iPhone 16 series, so it seems surprising that this data can be counted on.

In any case, this is an analyst who has already been quite right with his previous predictions.

However, it was the first to report that the iPhone 15 pro models would be equipped with 8 GB of RAM, while the iPhone 15 pro Max would have a higher starting price than the previous model.