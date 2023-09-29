Alex Rins tried, but his Japanese Grand Prix weekend is already over, as he was declared unfit at the end of the day on Friday. The Spaniard was returning after almost four months out, following a bad fracture of the tibia and fibula suffered in a fall during the Mugello Sprint.

The recovery path was very troubled for the Honda LCR rider, who in the meantime also decided to change direction for his future. If it is true that his contract with the Lucio Cecchinello team was for two years, it is equally true that he had a clause to free himself in case of a call from an official team. And this call came from Yamaha, which will partner him with Fabio Quartararo from next year.

After missing seven complete Grands Prix, the Spaniard got the green light from his medical team to leave for Motegi and try to get back on his RC213V, with the clear indication that if the pain was too much he would have to stop so as not to nullify the months of hard rehabilitation work he has put behind him.

In the inaugural session he completed 16 laps, finishing with a gap of 2.3 seconds from the best time, but showing some pain, also because he had taken to the track without resorting to the use of painkillers. In the afternoon session, however, he immediately realized that he was not there was no point in exaggerating, because he put together just 6 laps and then stopped, going to the Medical Center where he was declared unfit, as the team confirmed with a post on social media.

Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Alex Rins has been declared unfit due to the pain he felt in his right leg today during track testing. We are proud of his efforts, thanks for trying Alex!”, wrote Honda LCR on Twitter.

“It was hard, but it also went well, because I found some big progress compared to when I rode a motorbike last month (a test on a road motorbike). I was able to do enough laps this morning, then not too many in the afternoon due to the pain in my leg. But that’s more or less what we needed: the goal was to test my leg and understand where we could go with the pain. Tomorrow I will stop, because the pain is still too strong, but we will continue with our recovery”, Rins himself also confirmed when he met the media.

And on the next steps to take, he added: “It’s true that Indonesia is very close, because it’s in two weeks, but I hope to find a little more consistency and be able to do more laps. The most difficult thing for me at the moment it’s tackling right turns, when I have to lean out of the bike.”

Starting from FP2 tomorrow morning, Honda test driver Stefan Bradl, who had already replaced him during last weekend’s race in India, should get back on his RC213V.

