How do the threads of Akira weave into the originality of Gareth Edwards’ new film?

We had never imagined that the story of a dystopian Tokyo could merge with Western science fiction until The Creator, the latest film by director Gareth Edwards, appeared. The film is a gem in itself, but it also pays a very particular tribute to an anime masterpiece: Akira, directed by Katsuhiro Otomo. Both films, separated by more than three decades, raise questions about power, morality and the oppression suffered by children with exceptional psychic abilities.

The collision of two worlds

When we think of anime icons, the 1988 film, Akira, is inescapable. Since its premiere, Otomo It revolutionized not only the way we watch anime, but also how we conceptualize it. Otomo transformed the visual narrative, offering a darker and more complex look at what the future could be. Similarly, Edwardsthe director of The Creator, chooses not to soften the corners of his futuristic world.

Both Otomo and Edwards use dystopian environments like a mirror to reflect the fears and desires of society. In the 2023 film, we see that Akira’s spirit is very present, from the design of the technology to the complex interpersonal relationships between his characters. If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if Akira crossed paths with modern Hollywood cinema sensibilities, Edwards’ new film might be your answer.

If you’ve lived in the world of manga and anime, Akira’s influence on pop culture is unquestionable. The work was revolutionary both in its visual design and in the themes it addressed. But what happens when this universe collides with a Hollywood movie?

The power that lies in children

The similarities are striking, from the religious elements that manifest in artificial intelligence, to the emotional bonds formed by characters in fractured worlds. In Edwards’ film, we are introduced to Alphie, a child AI with the power to control technology. Alphie is the key to tipping the balance in a war that threatens to destroy not only human and AI coexistence, but also the balance of the universe. His ability to stop robots and weapons with just a “prayer” leads us directly to remember the scenes in which children with anime powers, like Akira himself or Tetsuo, showed their power.

The dark atmosphere: a mirror between worlds

Both films immerse us in an atmosphere of despair and isolation. In the creator, “New Asia” is dominated by AIs and “simulators,” beings that combine human appearance with robotic technology. This world, although technologically advanced, is plagued by human conflict and a sense of loneliness that is also palpable in Akira. The young characters in both works, like Joshua and Maya in the 2023 film or Kaneda and Kei in the anime, search for their place in a world that seems to have abandoned them.

One of the most notable aspects of both films is their approach to religious themes. In anime, children are seen as messianic figures who challenge power structures. This is similarly reflected in The Creator, where the AIs represent a higher plane of existence. The religious atmosphere is enhanced by the presence of a cult that predicts the arrival of a “new era”, guided by beings like Alphie, who seems to be the reincarnation of a prophecy very similar to the one that surrounds the film in the world of manga. and anime.

A reflection of social and cultural tensions

Akira and The Creator also function as commentary on the social and political tensions of their respective historical moments. While the anime delves into Japan’s post-war trauma, The Creator takes a more contemporary approach, taking elements from conflicts such as the Vietnam War and the wars in the Middle East. Both films ultimately offer a critical lens through which we can examine society and human nature.

If you are a fan of the 1988 anime and were intrigued by the universe that The Creator presents to you, the film is now in theaters. While both works stay true to their roots, Edwards’ homage to classic anime is worth exploring, offering fans of both worlds something new and exciting to discover.