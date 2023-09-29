Suara.com – An electrical substation at SMAN 6 Jakarta, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta caught fire, Friday (29/9/2023). As a result, a security guard named Cecep Kohar died, allegedly because he inhaled too much carbon gas from a light fire extinguisher (APAR).

Based on Suara.com’s monitoring, after the incident the school gate appeared to be tightly closed, no activity could be seen inside the school.

Even though there were many parking attendants on the sidewalk in front of SMAN 6 Jakarta, they preferred to remain silent about the incident.

They argued that they did not see the fire directly because it occurred inside the school building.

“I don’t know, I’ve been outside all this time,” said the parking attendant who declined to be named.

As previously reported, the picket officer for the South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Service, Suparno, said that the fire occurred at around 09.00 WIB.

“The information is from the team that went to the location. One person died,” he said.

Died due to inhalation of fire extinguisher

Kebayoran Baru Metro Police Chief, Police Commissioner Tribuana Roseno, said that Cecep died because he inhaled a lot of fire extinguisher fumes when he was trying to extinguish the red blaze that hit the school.

“It is believed that the victim died as a result of inhaling carbon gas emitted or sprayed from a large orange fire extinguisher which expired in 2016,” said Tribuana, Friday.

Tribuana also explained the chronology of the fire at SMAN 6 South Jakarta. Meanwhile, the victim died on the way to the hospital.

“At around 08.30 WIB, while the witness was installing floor tiles near the electrical panel, then witness 1 heard the sound of an explosion then the witness saw smoke and fire coming out of the electrical panel. Then the witness immediately called security officer Cecep Kohar,” he said.

Reflexively, Cecep extinguished the fire using an APAR, which was at the school. The red rooster was successfully tamed.

“Then the victim immediately took a large fire extinguisher canister with 2 other people, then the victim went straight into the electrical panel room and immediately sprayed the large fire extinguisher canister, so that the fire could be controlled by the victim,” he said.