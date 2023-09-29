In addition to the goal disallowed for the rossoblù, the referee absolutely did not like the direction of the Lecce whistle, which was also not helped by the VAR in the key action of the match

Thiago Motta’s anger after the disallowed goal against Ferguson (it was not a foul by Zirkzee on Caldirola: the Dutchman beats the Monza defender) does not subside. But not even the referee Gianluca Rocchi liked the conduct of the referee of the Lecce section. On the contrary. To such an extent that Ivano Pezzuto, match director of Monza-Bologna 0-0, will remain in the pits for some time. In short, a few races, perhaps until the next break scheduled for mid-October. since the designations for the last two rounds have been made together, it will be Avar in Turin-Verona, but the field will see him much later.

In revisiting the episodes, the referees found the mistake of having complicated a match that initially showed no signs of criticality. Even Var Pro Di Paolo (mistakenly) did not correct Pezzuto, who however – despite waiting for the end of the action – annulled the goal considering Zirkzee’s interference on Caldirola as a foul, far from punishable. An inverted foul, then, at the end of the match made Motta overflow with anger and at the end of the match he defined the conduct of the Lecce referee and the refereeing team as “delirious”. Motta complained about 4 “unfavorable and decisive” episodes in the first 6 championship matches, from the most obvious in Juve-Bologna (penalty not given to Ndoye) to Napoli-Bologna (Calafiori’s touch of the arm was not punishable) to Bologna- Milan (Tomori’s blow to Orsolini) until yesterday’s episode at U-Power which will cost Pezzuto from Lecce (as happened to Di Bello from Brindisi: on Monday he returns to Serie A to manage Fiorentina-Cagliari after the mess at the Stadium) one forced stop.