SOMEONE’S VOICE – Fuji’s name is currently being bandied about.

After accusations emerged that he had not moved on from his ex-lover, his closeness to another male figure also drew criticism from haters.

The effect of this is that whatever Fuji does always reaps angry comments from netizens.

Reporting from the FYP talk show, which was uploaded by the TikTok social media account @intipseleb, Fuji was also asked about the reason he gave Mayang the gift.

FYI, Mayang is the younger sister of the late Vanessa Angel’s sister-in-law, of course this is a puzzle for netizens regarding the closeness of the two.

“Why are you talking?” asked host Irfan Hakim.

“Yes, it’s okay, maybe he needs collagen, I’m just helping people, maybe he wants to drink collagen, I’m helping MSMEs who want to drink collagen, we also have to help those who need it, who knows, maybe he needs it,” said Fuji.

As a result, Fuji’s statement invited a number of comments from netizens asking questions about the harmonious relationship between Fuji and Mayang.

“You look arrogant and arrogant,” commented xxx.

“I really like Uti’s answer in a subtle way,” commented xxx.

“It’s a shame but when he was on TV he said something nice to Uty, how come Uty is like that on live TV” commented xxx.

“You don’t need to maintain your image, good people will be seen in the right people,” commented xxx.

“Wow, I’m going to disappear, I’m so embarrassed, guys,” commented xxx.