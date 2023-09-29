After being excluded from the technical project, Yacine still wanted to stay. And the dialogue with Pioli before the match against Roma in September made it clear that he would become Krunic’s deputy

Luca Bianchin

29 September – MILAN

And where did Yacine Adli end up? Why didn’t he play for a year? Many AC Milan fans asked this question at dinner on Wednesday evening, after seeing him in Cagliari. Good news: the black box is in good condition, you can try to respond. As always, there are a number of factors to consider. The first: the evaluation of the player. In 2022-23, Pioli obviously considered Adli’s strengths and weaknesses, training after training. The technique was never in question, while much more… lukewarm evaluations were made on his intensity and his defensive approach. In this, Adli was not judged ready.

defensive commitment

—

The second: competition. A year ago Yacine was assigned as an attacking midfielder, a role in which Milan also had De Ketelaere and Brahim Diaz, an alternative who quickly became a starter. Adli was the third choice and therefore had little space. Pioli also explained it in September: “Charles is doing everything I’m asking of him. Brahim has agility, speed, brilliance, I’m definitely counting on that.” And in January: “Adli has to grow but I rely on him a lot. There is great competition in his role.” When he had a chance, in Verona, Yacine certainly didn’t impress. Understandable: it wasn’t easy to withstand the impact with Serie A in a match in which the team didn’t help him. Fifteen meters further back, however, Milan began and ended with Tonali and Bennacer, almost always positive, superior to Adli for Milan 2022-23. The third reason: growth. Adli worked a lot, as Pioli explained in Cagliari. The player we see today is certainly superior to the one who failed a year ago.

dialogues

—

In this story, then, there are three dialogues that mark the evolution. In January, when Adli looked like he could go out on loan, Milan told him to stay and to have faith. In July, however, Pioli explained to him that he would not be part of the project, as Yacine explained two nights ago to Sky: “He told me that we would change the way we play and I wasn’t included. Then Tomori asked me what I would have done and I told him: ‘I’ll stay here and you’ll see how I play’.” The most important dialogue, however, is the third, which took place in the heart of the Olimpico before Roma-Milan on September 1st, the last day of the transfer window. Yacine had had some interest (Eintracht, Seville) but never a strong proposal, so he stayed. Pioli told him that he was happy to still have him on the team, in the new role as deputy Krunic, with the usual motivations and a great team spirit. Yacine Adli’s new life began that day.

September 29 – 10.19am

