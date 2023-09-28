Pioli with Yacine found a very different interpreter from Rade in the center of the midfield. A decidedly interesting run-off could open up, depending on the matches. And what numbers, the Franco-Algerian…

To tell part of what distinguishes Yacine Adli from Rade Krunic, we can rely on two situations seen in Cagliari. The first: Rade probably would not have let the ball be taken away so easily by Luvumbo and Nandez on the occasion of the rossoblù goal. The second: Rade probably wouldn’t have had enough eyes and softness of foot in the 28th minute to trigger Pulisic in the area in that way. Also because Krunic is unlikely to push himself to the limit of his opponents’ 16 metres.