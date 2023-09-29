Dark Point Games has announced the release date of the full version of Achilles: Legends Untoldthe mythological action RPG that has already spent about a year and a half in the program Steam Early Access.

Achilles: Legends Untold propone a combat system that winks at soulslike and an isometric gameplay view, while the main story will take players to explore various locations in Ancient Greece. There is also an RPG-style progression system and the possibility of customizing the protagonist, Achilles, with various equipment items.

Achilles: Legends Untold sarà available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.

