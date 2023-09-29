The accident occurred on Thursday evening. There was nothing that could be done for the two young people

September 29, 2023

Yesterday evening a tragedy occurred in Trento, two very young people died following a road accident.

To lose your life a 16 year old girlwho was on his scooter, and a 22 year old guy on his motorbike. The motorcyclist hit her head-on dragging her for about thirty meters and then being thrown over the parking lot wall. The epilogue of the accident was tragic: the 16-year-old died instantly while the 22-year-old died in hospital following his injuries.

According to the first reconstruction of the incident it seems that the motorcyclist was arriving in the town centre at high speedit is unclear whether the girl actually crossed on or off pedestrian crossings. The impact happened in via Venezia at via Corallo, near a restaurant and a petrol station.

The names of the victims are Aliyah Freya Macatangay, born in the Philippines and resident in Trento. The boy’s name was Federico Pezzè.

New highway code. Between tripled fines, life imprisonment for the license and alcohol lock: everything that changes (UPDATE)