If you visit the Lambo farmer today for an Urus, you can harvest it in two flavors. So you get the SUV either as a Urus S or as a sportier Urus Performante, but regardless of your choice, your Lamborghini simply pumps 666 hp from its 4.0-liter V8. If you want more than that, you have to look elsewhere… At ABT, for example.

Carbon wings

They have unveiled their Urus Scatenato and in case you were wondering: that means “wild” or “unchained” in Italian… And this Lambo is certainly unleashed, because instead of 666 hp, the V8 of this now sample it up to 810 hp of power. This is partly due to a new turbo and intercooler, and an ABT Power R brain to allow the engine to use these two optimally. We do not yet know what this will do to the performance, but ABT promises that the lowered suspension, the front splitter and the spoiler should ensure that this Urus not only accelerates quickly but also sticks nicely in the corners.

In addition, all that wing work also looks cool and to emphasize it a little extra, ABT left it — er — unpainted. For example, the wheel arch edges, the diffuser, the air scoops in the bumper and the spoiler and splitter consist of visible carbon fiber that has been provided with a transparent layer of paint. The same finish can also be found on certain components under the hood, although you will rarely see it. The latter actually applies to this Urus Scatenato anyway, because ABT is going to build it in a limited edition of only 99 pieces. The price for all that: 179,000 euros… Excluding the Urus Performante donor car.