This Zelda smartwatch offers everything fans need.

Link is the protagonist of this beloved saga.

One of Nintendo’s best-known sagas is Zelda. The video games starring Link have achieved overwhelming success and this is demonstrated in each installment that is released on the market. The franchise has a large number of players and lovers who do not stop creating wonderful things for the rest of the world. Great things have been seen, from creations within the games themselves, especially in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and even things they create in their own homes.

On this occasion we come to show you an example of the second case, a follower has created a smartwatch face that responds to touch by offering unique animations. We already told you that if you are followers of this saga, you are going to want to have one like this on your wrists. A little further down we are going to leave you the incredible result so that you can be as impressed as we are when we see it.

This is this incredible Zelda-themed watch

This incredible work has been the work of Reddit user CaptainBastion. Just below these lines you can see the small video that he shared with the community to leave everyone speechless. As expected, The comments have not stopped praising this brutal watchbut the best of all is that if you have one of those, you can download this style completely free of charge, something that many have liked.

If you want to get this interactive screen design, all you have to do is go to the pinned comment left by the author of the post. As he indicates, the content is completely free, so you won’t have to spend a cent. If you are fans of the Zelda saga you already know what to do, your watch will be the envy of every player when they see you with that screen.

For now this is the only creation that CaptainBastion has delighted us with, so we cannot show you more. Both we and many more people are already waiting for new ideas from this user, especially because their final execution is really top. We will be attentive to see if in the future we can bring you more curiosities like these so that you can give a completely new look to your watches.

