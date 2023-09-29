Capture Shiny variants in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It is one of the most challenging but rewarding activities in the game.

Among all the tricks you should know to find Shiny, there are also some tips for certain Pokémon. These include the Shiny from the new DLC, those distributed through mystery gifts, and even the coveted Gimmighoul.

But there is another tip that can save you a lot of hassle if you start implementing it now.

A tip to help you find Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Despite all the new functions to increase the chances of finding variants Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Purplethe process itself has a lot of room for improvement.

It is for this reason that the community has come together to share a tip that will undoubtedly improve your experience when going Shiny hunting.

The problem is that the game does not have accessibility options that help you more easily distinguish a Shiny variant, beyond its different appearance. Basically you have to be very attentive without knowing when it may appear.

But trainers have come to the conclusion that it is best to wait to defeat about 60 Pokémon of the same type before concentrating on the task. “It’s better to use the sandwich after the first 60,” explained one player. “This way the probabilities will be greater.”

Another coach was even more astute. “I always end up saving after the first 60,” he said. “Then I finished the rest of the mass appearances. If I don’t get a Shiny, I restart.”

It seems like a pretty basic tip, but many other players have stated that it has helped them get Shiny variants for a long time. It can save you time, effort and unnecessary aggravation.

The other way to spot the Shiny more easily is by using the quick combat method. However, as other players pointed out, it is very difficult to take advantage of this feature during mass spawns, as they would miss out on many other combat opportunities.

Otherwise, it is incredibly challenging to detect a Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. In cases where there is not much variety compared to its standard version, noticing the differences becomes practically impossible. The lighting also doesn’t help you appreciate Pokémon appearances in wild areas.