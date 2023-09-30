There’s no time to take a nap, Ellie takes advantage of every moment to get rid of her rivals.

Ellie has a lot of techniques to finish off her enemies.

Join the conversation

The Last of Us has become a success, not only in terms of video games, but also in its adaptation in the form of live action series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, giving life to Joel and Ellie respectively. This time you have to forget about the series and move to the video games, since a player has shown how deadly Ellie can be even if she is lying on a couch.

In The Last of Us Part 2, while we drive Ellie we can do countless things, including rest on the sofas that exist throughout the world. On this occasion the player that we will show you below wanted to go a little further and use this as a strategy when fighting. Whether it’s to cover yourself or to use a completely unexpected tactic, it’s clear that using that furniture in the game works.

This is how Ellie kills her enemies from a sofa

This was the work of Tik Tok user OreVsWorld. In the clip that we will leave you below you can see how she lies down with Ellie on a small sofa while she has a few enemies in front of her. Once she positions herself and gets comfortable, the protagonist begins to throw Molotov cocktails to end them in a truly painful but epic way. Surely you hadn’t seen anyone resting and throwing a Molotov over the sofa.

@orevsworld Ambush of the Year #thelastofus #thelastofus2 #thelastofushbo #tlou #tlou2 #game #games #videogames #for #foryou #foryoupage #fy #fyp #fypシ #ps5 ♬ original sound – OreVsWorld – OreVsWorld

You see, the sofa is still completely intact after having been there for a few years, however, For some people the expense he has made to finish off two enemies has been quite excessive. It seems that Ellie wanted to make sure that they did not take another step, three Molotov cocktails and a bullet directly to the head is what it took to achieve this, although remember that she is lying down and resting on a sofa, it is logical that It costs a little more to destroy people.

The Last of Us part 2 went on sale on June 19, 2020 and is available on PlayStation consoles. If you want to live the adventure of Joel and Ellie, you already know that this title is the one for youIn fact, the saga has an impressive recognition thanks to its two installments, so if you have not played and have doubts, we recommend that you do so. Here you have our analysis so that you have a more in-depth approach to answer your questions.

Join the conversation