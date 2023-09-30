The researchers pitted 72 radiology specialists against four commercially available artificial intelligence tools analyzing more than 2,000 X-ray images.

The human experts won, according to the results published last Monday in the journal Radiology.

“Chest radiography is a common diagnostic tool, but a great deal of training and experience is needed to interpret the tests correctly,” said Louis Plessner, the study’s lead researcher and a radiologist at Herlev and Gentofte Hospital in Copenhagen.

“While AI tools are increasingly approved for use in radiology departments, there is a need to further test them in real-life clinical scenarios,” Plessner added in a press release. “AI tools can help radiologists interpret chest X-ray images, but “Real-world diagnostic accuracy remains unclear.”

He continued: “Commercially available, FDA-approved artificial intelligence tools are available to assist radiologists.”

In this study, X-rays were performed over a 2-year period in 4 Danish hospitals.

The study found that radiologists outperformed artificial intelligence in accurately determining the presence and absence of three common lung diseases: pneumonia, pneumothorax, which occurs when air leaks into the space between the lung and the chest wall, and pleural effusion, which is the accumulation of water around the lungs.

“AI systems seem to be very good at detecting disease, but they are not as good as radiologists at determining the absence of disease, and too many false-positive diagnoses could lead to unnecessary imaging, radiation exposure, and increased costs,” Plessner said.

In previous studies that claimed the superiority of AI over radiologists, radiologists only reviewed the image without access to the patient’s clinical history and previous radiographs.