Bethesda’s new game continues to offer great surprises thanks to the incredible freedom it offers.

Ships in Starfield are essential.

Join the conversation

The new universe that Bethesda has created together with Xbox is being one of the most acclaimed games of the year. Starfield is off to a spectacular start with over ten million players in just a couple of weeks. All this thanks to its incredible history, the vast universe it offers and of course, thanks to the great freedom it gives to all players who enter this new title.

One of the most interesting parts and that players are taking advantage of the most is its ship creation mode. In Starfield you can build your spaceship any way you want. You can replicate the Titanic at full scale, you can build Batman’s ship and even a flying hamburger to help you navigate the far reaches of space. On this occasion we bring you one of the smallest ships that you will be able to see in the game.

This is the smallest Starfield ship

The person in charge of carrying out this engineering work was the Reddit user ShamblingKorpse. And of course, just below these lines we are going to leave you the image so you can see what this small ship looks like. It has a total mass of 199although reading the comments you can see that it has managed to lower this figure, therefore, we are looking at an even smaller ship (or with less mass) than the one you are going to see now.

I got this wee thing down to 199 mass. Anyone else building a wee ship?

byu/ShamblingKorpse inStarfield

As you have seen, you are facing one of the smallest ships that have been built, or at least the smallest that has been shown. The coloring of the ship is really striking, surely so that it does not get lost while traveling incredible distances throughout the universe that Starfield offers. As expected, The post has been a great success and already has 4,000 positive votes on its publication.

Of course, The comments are also full of ideas to be able to make the ship with even less mass, something that the user has already taken into account and as we have said, has achieved the objective. We will see what this transformation turns out to be, it may even continue to decline. You already know that the possibilities of the Bethesda game seem to be endless, you can even walk with a million kilos in your inventory. Remember that Starfield is available on Xbox and PC, and you can also play it with Xbox Game Pass.

Join the conversation