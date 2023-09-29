Will workers be experts in AI or could they become its unwitting teachers? Companies would use this technology to understand the functions of their employees and develop an AI tool that does them for them.

For a few months now, the media have echoed this possible human displacement of certain sectors with the arrival and improvement of the capabilities of artificial intelligence. The AI has demonstrated its ability to automate tasks and, in some cases, entire jobsespecially those characterized by repetition and data processing.

In 2013, as commented by The Wired, economist Carl Frey of the University of Oxford co-authored a landmark study that raised the prospect that AI could threaten almost half of jobs in the United States in the future. coming decades.

Although Frey does not anticipate that new AI tools, such as ChatGPT, will automate jobs in this way, given that they still require human intervention and often lack reliability, the doubt is already on the table.

Although 10 years have passed, that study is still very relevant today and with AI advancing at an unprecedented pace, Concerns about their potential and future capabilities are mounting.

This is how companies could use AI to replace their employees

Leaving this contextualization aside, a crucial aspect of today lies in the way in which artificial intelligence is infiltrating the daily work routine and how it is being trained.

This is where corporate monitoring applications or programs come into play, invasive tools that allow senior managers closely monitor the activities of their workers, collecting enormous amounts of data.

Simply put, these programs serve to monitor your employees on a large scale and learn first-hand about their roles within the company with the goal of developing new AI tools that could replace them.

If bosses can thoroughly understand how they do their job and if an AI program learns from the data generated by them, then theoretically, it could delegate this work to the AI.

“They will learn from the workflow they are involved in,” says Carl Frey. “Often people will be in the process of working with a tool, and the tool will learn from that interaction,” he adds.

Even if the program does not achieve outstanding effectiveness, many companies could settle for an AI that is competent enough, since it does not entail salary costs or human problems.

“I think there are a lot of discretionary management jobs where you’re using a combination of hard information and soft information and trying to make advanced decisions,” he says. “People aren’t as good at it, machines aren’t as good at it, but machines can probably be as good as people.”

Artificial intelligence: Potential substitute or new ally?

Going even further with this issue, a new, even more complex scenario arises. Automation could lead to lower wages in certain sectors. As workers are displaced from high-paying jobs, they could be forced to take lower-paying jobs, such as in the fast food industry, cleaning, security or transportation.

“It’s not that we’re going to lose our jobs. It’s more that people do something they’re good at and that goes away. And then they end up doing some kind of generic activity that everyone is good at, which means that they pay very little,” says Carl Frey.

The expert argues that it is essential for governments to offer solutions for those left behind by automation, in order to avoid destabilization of the economy and society. Possible solutions include social security programs for those affected.

Furthermore, training in new skills for other jobs could benefit many people in general, and despite the great advances in technology or precisely in artificial intelligence, All of these innovations can also be used for the benefit of humanity with the aim of acquiring new skills using new digital tools..