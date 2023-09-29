The Italian newspaper Decode 39 said in a report:

The new “Blue Med Sparkle” cable, which will connect Italy to France, Greece and various countries overlooking the Mediterranean, up to Aqaba in Jordan, is part of the “Blue Raman” submarine cable systems. These cables were created in partnership with Google and other operators, and will extend to Mumbai in India. BlueMed provides four pairs of private fiber, with capacity up to 25 terabits per second. Each pair has a diverse, high-speed and unique connection, and technological development in the region is expected to increase with it. Operators, ISPs, businesses and institutions in Jordan can benefit from it, with high-speed internet connections and advanced capacity solutions. BlueMed will arrive in Jordan inside the data center at the Aqaba Digital Centre. With BlueMed, the Aqaba Digital Center provides faster and more reliable Internet connectivity for businesses and individuals, in Jordan and neighboring countries.

The founder and CEO of the Aqaba Digital Center, Iyad Abu Khorma, said in press statements: “We are happy and welcome Bloomed to our data center. This represents an important achievement for the center to serve Jordan and neighboring markets.”

Abu Khorma considered that “the strategic cooperation with Sparkle and BlueMed will improve the status of the Aqaba Digital Center, enhance communication between Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and enable more initiatives and projects with our partners to strengthen these ties.”

On the other hand, Enrico Maria Bañasco, CEO of Sparkle, said, “The decision represents another step towards realizing our pioneering project, Blue Med.”

He added: “Thanks to the partnership with the Aqaba Digital Center, we are working to consolidate a profitable and long-term relationship, while strengthening our presence in Jordan, the strategic country for the sector and the reference center for digitization in the Middle East.”

Information technology expert Abdul Rahman Dawoud told Sky News Arabia that Sparkle is a global company with a reliable reputation in the field of Internet services, in Italy and many European countries, and even Africa is benefiting from it.

Daoud added: “The cable that will go to Jordan will provide revolutionary services and support digital transformation in the Kingdom. It will also support 4G and 5G technologies, as the speed of the Internet there will double.”

The expert believes that “Jordan is one of the distinguished countries in the Middle East in terms of Internet services, and this cable will add more to it. All sectors will be positively affected, especially banking transactions and mobile services.”

What is “Sparkle”?

It is the first international Internet service provider in Italy, and among the first in the world. Offers a full range of global communications infrastructure solutions and services. A leader in the submarine cable industry, it operates a private fiber network extending 600,000 km across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, America and Asia. Sparkle sales are active on a global scale, with a direct presence in 32 countries.