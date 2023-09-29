A fake odometer is a serious problem that affects the second-hand car market. According to a recent report, 8.3% of used models circulating in Spain have a reading lower than the actual kilometers they have traveled.

The second-hand car market is a great option for buyers looking for a quality vehicle at a more affordable price. There are many advantages, and one of the main ones is saving money compared to a last year model.

In addition, a wide variety of options and brands are offered to choose from, which allows you to find the car that best suits your needseven models that might be out of your budget if they were new.

It should be noted that Most used cars have a maintenance and repair history that can be verified. This provides a complete view of the condition of the vehicle before making a purchasing decision.

As it was mentioned already, Latest generation models tend to lose value quickly in the first few years. This way, when you buy a used car, you’ll experience less depreciation, which means you’re less likely to lose money on the car’s value.

However, The second-hand car market also has some disadvantages., like the state they are in. Most can be damaged, so it is important to inspect them carefully before purchasing.

The warranty issue is another point you should consider, they generally have shorter warranties or none at all, which means you are responsible for any repairs after the purchase. Although you may know the maintenance history, these cars may have undetected mechanical problems, which in the end may result in unforeseen expenses.

The problem of the fake odometer in some used cars

One of the most significant risks when buying a second-hand car is the fake odometer which, according to Auto Bild Spain, involves altering the number of kilometers traveled to increase the value of the car.

According to a report shared by the CarVertical portal, imported used cars are up to three times more likely to have a tampered odometer than local models.

Of course, this is a sign of concern, since the report reveals that in Spain, approximately 8.3% of second-hand vehicles in circulation show fewer kilometers than they have actually traveled.

In the end, this is a very common fraud, especially on imported models, due to the difficulty of tracking border transactions, which allows fraudsters to take advantage of this situation.

There are a number of things you can do to protect yourself from odometer tampering in a used car. You should research the model and year of the vehicle to find out what the normal mileage is for that particular car.

Additionally, you can carefully inspect it for signs of tampering, such as mileage that doesn’t match the car’s wear and tear or even incomplete maintenance. Another option is to request a history report, which can provide information on actual mileage.

If you are thinking of buying a second-hand car, do it with a trusted seller, and don’t get carried away by a good price. Be cautious and do not hesitate to ask for professional help when making the purchase..