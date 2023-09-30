Pokémon lovers continue to do their bit to expand the incredible material there is about the game.

Mew is the protagonist of this new and incredible creation.

The Pokémon franchise is one of the best known in the world, thanks to its series, movies, video games and games it has managed to expand throughout the planet. Like is logic, Pokémon has millions of followers and of course, they also dedicate themselves to creating truly incredible things. These works can range from new versions of Pokémon to wooden boxes to store the most special cards you have.

On this occasion we bring you another creation that has taken place in this follower’s own home, that is, another work of art that runs through the game to delight all lovers of the franchise and encourage everyone to try to do the same. Today we will talk to you about an incredible Mew doll which has taken incredible work but whose result is very worth it.If you want to see how this was created, below you have everything you need.

This is what this incredible Mew doll looks like

Mew is a Pokémon very loved by the community and why deny it, one of the most adorable that we can find. On this occasion, the Reddit user umbratundra has been in charge of offering us this incredible work that every Pokémon fan would want to have in their home. Just below these lines you will have a fast motion video of how he did it, so you can also try to have something similar.

Made a realistic Mew poseable art doll, here’s the week-long process in a minute

This It is not the first time that umbratundra does something of this, you can see creations of the same style but with Ninetales, Espeon and even with Dratini. But those are not the only ones, so don’t hesitate to take a look at their Reddit profile, because you will find authentic works of art. Some, such as this Mew, have a video of the process, so you can see weeks of work in just a couple of minutes. The Pokémon universe has great things for its fans.

Logically, the post already has more than 3,000 positive votes and as expected, Many users have asked if I would be willing to sell more creations like this. As you have seen, the reaction of the rest of the people is totally justified, since we are faced with a truly incredible Mew, with every detail taken care of to the maximum and with a perfect final finish. Hopefully in the future we can show you more things like this.

